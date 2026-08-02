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Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold could offer Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra specs for $200 less

Google’s leaked foldable could match the Fold8’s price with Ultra-sized screens and 5x zoom

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Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Evan Blass / Leakmail

Google may be preparing to challenge Samsung’s most expensive foldable without charging Ultra money. According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will start at $1,899, matching the Galaxy Z Fold8 and undercutting the $2,099 Fold8 Ultra by $200.

Its rumored hardware makes that pricing especially interesting. Google’s foldable appears much closer to Samsung’s Ultra model in display size, even though it would cost the same as the smaller Fold8.

How Google closes the hardware gap

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold reportedly has an 8-inch inner display, matching the Fold8 Ultra and exceeding the regular Fold8’s 7.6-inch panel.

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Its 6.4-inch cover display follows the same pattern. It nearly matches the Ultra’s 6.5-inch screen, while the standard Fold8 uses a narrower 5.5-inch panel.

Google may also offer longer optical reach. The leaked Pixel includes a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Samsung leaves a telephoto camera off the regular Fold8, while the Ultra tops out at 3x optical zoom.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Evan Blass / Leakmail

Where Samsung still pulls ahead

Those larger screens come inside a heavier phone. The Pixel reportedly weighs 239 grams and measures 10.1mm thick when folded. Samsung’s Fold8 weighs 201 grams, while the Ultra comes in at 215 grams and 8.9mm thick.

Both Samsung phones also support 45W wired charging. The Pixel is reportedly limited to 30W, which feels stingy for a device approaching $2,000.

The Fold8 Ultra keeps the advantage in its main cameras too, with a 200MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide. Google’s longer zoom won’t automatically make it the better camera phone.

Why the price could decide it

The regular Fold8 looks like the awkward one here. Google may offer buyers larger displays and dedicated optical zoom for essentially the same price.

Samsung’s Ultra still has a case for anyone prioritizing a thinner body, faster charging, and stronger main cameras. Everyone else may struggle to justify paying another $200 if Google confirms these specifications.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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