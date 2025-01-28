 Skip to main content
Last day to get this Arlo security camera bundle for $200!

The contents of the Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3-Camera Bundle.
To ensure the safety of your family and your home, you’re going to want to take advantage of security camera deals. Here’s a package that you should consider — the Arlo Pro 5S security camera bundle for only $200 from Best Buy, following a huge $300 discount on its original price of $500. This offer started yesterday and will only last through the day today though, so if you want to get it for less than half-price, you’ll need to complete your transaction for it immediately. Don’t wait until the last minute as there’s a chance that the stocks that are up for sale run out quickly!

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S security camera bundle

It’s the Arlo Pro 4 that’s sitting on top of our list of the best home security cameras, but the Arlo Pro 5S is an amazing option. Our Arlo Pro 5S versus Arlo Pro 4 comparison reveals that the newer model is worth the extra cost for features such as dual-band Wi-Fi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, a low power mode that saves up to 30% more battery, and enhanced protection during Wi-Fi outages. The Arlo Pro 5S is capable of capturing videos at up to 2K resolution with a 160-degree viewing angle and color night vision. You can also opt to sign up for an Arlo Secure membership for extra benefits such as cloud recordings, smart notifications, and more.

The Arlo Pro 5S security camera bundle comes with three units of the Arlo Pro 5S that you can place in important areas around the house, and they’re solar-powered so they’ll keep recharging if they’re placed outdoors. The package comes with four rechargeable batteries for an extra one that you can swap in when an indoor camera’s battery gets depleted, and a dual battery charging station. You’ll also get an anti-theft mount for each camera, and a security yard sign as an additional deterrent.

There’s no such thing as too much protection for your family and your home, so the Arlo Pro 5S security camera bundle is an excellent purchase to make right now. From a sticker price of $500, the bundle is all the way down to just $200, for savings of $300. There’s not much time remaining on this sale — it goes offline at the end of the day today — so if you’re interested, we highly recommend adding the Arlo Pro 5S security camera bundle to your cart and proceeding with the checkout process as soon as you can.

