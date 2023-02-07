 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Arlo Pro 4 vs. Arlo Pro 5S: which security camera comes out on top?

Jon Bitner
By

Arlo is responsible for two of the best smart security cameras on the market — the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S. The Pro 5S clocks in at $250, while the older Pro 4 is a bit cheaper at $200. But is it really worth dropping an extra $50 to snag the newer Arlo Pro 5S? From video quality and built-in extras to power usage and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S security cameras before making a purchase.

Resolution and night video

The Arlo Pro 4 installed outside.

Both the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S capture footage with a resolution of up to 2K. They also support HDR, making most images crisp and easy to decipher. You’ll also benefit from color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. In other words, both security cameras produce high-end footage that’s easy on the eyes.

Winner: Tie

Feature and spec list

The Arlo Pro 5S installed outside on a wall.

Beyond recording your property with a premium camera, the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S come with a few extras that include built-in spotlights, integrated sirens, and auto zoom and tracking on both products. However, a few security-minded features can only be found on the Arlo Pro 5S. They include:

Related
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi: The Arlo Pro 5S supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks for an easy setup process.
  • Low power mode: Activate this mode to save up to 30% more battery.
  • SecureLink connectivity: This feature offers enhanced security and protection during Wi-Fi outages when hooked up to the Arlo Home Security System.

But aside from those small conveniences, the two products are largely the same.

Winner: Arlo Pro 5S

Pricing, monthly fees, and apps

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera closeup
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Since both products are in the Arlo family, they use the exact same app and are powered by the same monthly services. The Arlo smartphone app is easy-to-use and well-designed, letting you get up and running within minutes of downloading it.

If you want to take full advantage of either security camera, however, you’ll need to spring for an Arlo Secure membership. Plans start at $5 per month, offering 30 days of cloud recordings, smart interactive notifications, video object detection with AI, and tons of other premium features.

As far as pricing for the actual security cameras is concerned, the Arlo Pro 4 comes out on top. Not only does it offer many of the same features as the newer Arlo Pro 5S, but it clocks in at just $200, compared to the Arlo Pro 5S at $250.

Winner: Arlo Pro 4

Integration with other smart home systems

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

The Arlo Pro 4 supports Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Samsung SmartThings. The Arlo Pro 5S, meanwhile, supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Further connectivity is expected to roll out throughout the first half of 2023.

Winner: Tie

Summary

At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with either product. While it’s true that the Arlo Pro 5S is newer and packs in a few more features, it’s a hard sell over the existing Arlo Pro 4 — which is largely the same, yet carries a lower price tag. Both security cameras can capture 2K footage, rely on an Arlo Secure plan, and use the exact same smartphone app.

The vast majority of homeowners would be well-served by the Arlo Pro 4. But if you have concerns about your Wi-Fi network or the battery life of your cameras, it might be worth dropping an extra $50 for the Arlo Pro 5S.

Editors' Recommendations

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera offers heaps of features and an affordable price tag
The Blink Wired Floodlight installed outside.
Apple HomePod vs. Apple HomePod 2023
Apple HomePod second-gen.
The best smart locks for 2023
Lockly Vision Smart lock installed on door next to phone showing camera view.
The best home security cameras for 2023
The best smart light switches for 2023
A person using a smart light switch.
Should you mount your TV above a fireplace?
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Apple finally activates HomePod Mini’s hidden temperature/humidity sensor
Black HomePod mini on a side table, in front of an Apple TV
The best smart thermostats for 2023
A person operating the Google Nest thermostat.
Best Smart Plugs: What is a smart plug, and which do I need?
A Wemo Indoor smart plug on a table.
The best outdoor smart plugs for 2023
Meross Smart Outdoor Plug
This Shark cordless vacuum is under $150 — who needs Dyson?
A man vacuums a rug with the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Apple HomePod Mini vs. Apple HomePod
A white HomePod mini sitting on a desk.
The best robotic lawn mowers for 2023
The Gardena 4069 robot lawnmower with open battery case.