Arlo is responsible for two of the best smart security cameras on the market — the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S. The Pro 5S clocks in at $250, while the older Pro 4 is a bit cheaper at $200. But is it really worth dropping an extra $50 to snag the newer Arlo Pro 5S? From video quality and built-in extras to power usage and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S security cameras before making a purchase.

Resolution and night video

Both the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S capture footage with a resolution of up to 2K. They also support HDR, making most images crisp and easy to decipher. You’ll also benefit from color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. In other words, both security cameras produce high-end footage that’s easy on the eyes.

Winner: Tie

Feature and spec list

Beyond recording your property with a premium camera, the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S come with a few extras that include built-in spotlights, integrated sirens, and auto zoom and tracking on both products. However, a few security-minded features can only be found on the Arlo Pro 5S. They include:

Dual-band Wi-Fi: The Arlo Pro 5S supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks for an easy setup process.

Low power mode: Activate this mode to save up to 30% more battery.

SecureLink connectivity: This feature offers enhanced security and protection during Wi-Fi outages when hooked up to the Arlo Home Security System.

But aside from those small conveniences, the two products are largely the same.

Winner: Arlo Pro 5S

Pricing, monthly fees, and apps

Since both products are in the Arlo family, they use the exact same app and are powered by the same monthly services. The Arlo smartphone app is easy-to-use and well-designed, letting you get up and running within minutes of downloading it.

If you want to take full advantage of either security camera, however, you’ll need to spring for an Arlo Secure membership. Plans start at $5 per month, offering 30 days of cloud recordings, smart interactive notifications, video object detection with AI, and tons of other premium features.

As far as pricing for the actual security cameras is concerned, the Arlo Pro 4 comes out on top. Not only does it offer many of the same features as the newer Arlo Pro 5S, but it clocks in at just $200, compared to the Arlo Pro 5S at $250.

Winner: Arlo Pro 4

Integration with other smart home systems

The Arlo Pro 4 supports Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Samsung SmartThings. The Arlo Pro 5S, meanwhile, supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Further connectivity is expected to roll out throughout the first half of 2023.

Winner: Tie

Summary

At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with either product. While it’s true that the Arlo Pro 5S is newer and packs in a few more features, it’s a hard sell over the existing Arlo Pro 4 — which is largely the same, yet carries a lower price tag. Both security cameras can capture 2K footage, rely on an Arlo Secure plan, and use the exact same smartphone app.

The vast majority of homeowners would be well-served by the Arlo Pro 4. But if you have concerns about your Wi-Fi network or the battery life of your cameras, it might be worth dropping an extra $50 for the Arlo Pro 5S.

