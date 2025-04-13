 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s dual Vision Pro plans could finally convince you to pick one

By
A person wearing the Apple Vision Pro demo unit in an Apple Store.
Apple Vision Pro Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is undoubtedly an engineering marvel, but it failed to create a market upheaval that the company may have expected. As per industry analysts, a sky-high asking price of $3,500 and a lack of diverse software experiences cooled down the hype around it. 

It seems Apple is going to fix the core mistakes with its next attempt. In fact, the company is reportedly working on two new headsets. One of them will focus on bringing the price down, while the other headset will fill a crucial computing gap. 

Recommended Videos

“The new plan is to release a model that makes the headset both lighter and cheaper,” says a Bloomberg report. This variant will reportedly carry a sticker price in the $1,500 to $2,500 ballpark and could make cuts by offering a less pixel-dense screen. 

Related

One for the masses, almost

A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.
Apple

It was previously rumored that the more affordable headset would shift to a mobile processor, but the new report indicates that Apple will arm it with the upcoming M5 processor. This silicon will make an appearance inside iPads and Macs later this year.  

Aside from lowering the asking price, the upcoming headset might also shed some weight. Apple’s engineers are reportedly eyeing a weight profile that falls under a pound. That could be a major draw, considering the Vision Pro’s reputation as a rather bulky and uncomfortable device.

When Digital Trends’ Giovanni Colantonio tried it, he wrote that the Vision Pro squeezes the head, and it wasn’t a device you want to wear for a long time. This is what another colleague wrote after trying the headset

“Even when it was properly on my face, I could feel the weight of it, and it always felt like I had pressure on my face with the light seal. I’m not sure I’d want to wear this for an extended period, as I even had small markings on my face after just 25 minutes.”

Apple Vision Pro
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

It is unclear just how long the wait is going to be. Supply chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, recently claimed that a low-cost Vision Pro headset could take two to three years before it hits the shelves.

Catering to the power users

As mentioned above, Apple is working on not one, but two headsets. The second one is reportedly targeted at enterprise users, or workflows where one needs to run resource-intensive software. For such scenarios, you don’t only need a fast processor, but also a fast input-output interface. 

A person pinches while wearing an Apple Vision Pro.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

In a nutshell, a wireless connection can only take you so far with its latency woes. To overcome that hassle, Apple is said to be developing another Vision Pro model that will directly plug into your Mac. The approach is not too different from gaming-focused VR devices that connect directly with a PC. 

“The idea is to create an ultra-low-latency system for streaming a user’s Mac display or for connecting to high-end enterprise applications,” adds the Bloomberg report. For folks who dream of serious computing, a wired interface is the way to go. 

Over the past couple of years, I have tried my fair share of smart glasses and loved the connected computing experience on an expansive immersive screen. RayNeo, Viture, and Xreal offer their own flavor of a computing environment that can handle Windows, macOS, and even iPadOS with a lag-free output. 

View inside the AR environment of the Nebula app for the Xreal Air 2 glasses. It’s pretty smooth and cool to interact with. It’s spread across a giant curved canvas with scope for multiple floating windows. pic.twitter.com/25WLjBYEh8

— Nadeemonics (@nsnadeemsarwar) October 30, 2023

Xreal’s Nebula app is one of the finest examples of connected spatial computing on smart glasses. It lets you work across multiple floating macOS windows. You can even adjust their perceived distance from the eyes, resize them, or adjust the relative angle of each app window.

I am hoping Apple wants to decouple its next-gen XR headset from the concerns of latency and data throughput. For demanding users — and enterprise clients who are willing to pay for it — a wired connection to the Mac is the right approach. 

Machines like the Mac Studio offer plenty of firepower already. Apple just has to tap into all that raw firepower with the right spatial computing hardware. A next-gen Vision Pro that connects directly to a Mac and offers a computing view atop its cutting-edge optical hardware sounds like a desirable approach.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Apple eyes AI push on the Vision Pro. What it needs is a health pivot
A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple’s ambitions in the immersive world of augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) are off to a rough start. The $3,500 Vision Pro failed to kick off a market storm. Then came reports of Apple cancelling its AR smart glasses project.

The company, however, is not done yet. As per Bloomberg, Apple is bringing its suite of AI tools called Apple Intelligence to the visionOS platform. That means AI tricks such as Writing Tools, Genmoji, and Image Playground are coming to the headset.

Read more
Apple is working on a mini-LED Studio Display, but the iMac Pro is nowhere to be found
A person using a Mac Studio with an Apple Studio Display.

If you’ve been craving a souped-up Studio Display that improves on the original model released in 2022, there’s been some good news: it looks like a new model with a mini-LED panel and a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is on the way. Yet it’s left me with more questions than answers about Apple’s long-lost iMac Pro.

In the world of Apple leaks, you quickly learn that there are two sources whose reliability stands above the rest: Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and display industry expert Ross Young. When these two agree on something, it’s pretty much nailed on, and that’s exactly what just happened regarding Apple’s Studio Display.

Read more
Apple has a chance to correct one of its biggest mistakes — and it could happen imminently
A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Apple’s Vision Pro headset is too expensive. OK, it’s not exactly an unusual sentiment, but something has just happened that could mean Apple is about to take action on this stickiest of sticking points. Indeed, if it comes to pass, Apple might go some way to putting right one of its biggest recent missteps.

Here’s the deal. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently took to X to announce his belief that Apple would have some Vision Pro-related news to announce this Friday. Gurman didn’t say what that revelation would be exactly, but if Apple is reaching out to the press, it could suggest that something big is about to go down.

Read more