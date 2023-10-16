 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s cheaper Vision Pro may still be horribly expensive

Alex Blake
By

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is going to be incredibly expensive (Apple says it’ll set you back $3,500) and that’s prompted a wave of speculation that a cheaper version could be on the way. Now, we’ve got an idea of how much it might cost — and it still looks eye-wateringly pricey.

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple “has internally discussed prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,500” for the lower-cost model. That’s still a lot more than rival devices like the Meta Quest Pro, so it seems Apple will be hoping the quality of its product will outweigh price concerns from potential users.

A person tries on an Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset in an Apple Store, with an Apple employee alongside them.
Apple

How will Apple get the cost down? Gurman believes there are a few plans for that. They include “using lower-resolution displays and an iPhone processor rather than a Mac chip,” as well as lowering the number of external cameras and sensors.

Recommended Videos

Apple could also ditch the Vision Pro’s EyeSight feature, according to Gurman. This displays a headset wearer’s eyes to outside observers, which Apple believes helps create a connection between Vision Pro users and those around them. As it’s very proprietary to the Vision Pro, it was likely expensive to develop and implement, explaining why it might be dropped.

Related

An uncertain future

Someone using Apple's Vision Pro headset.
Apple

Interestingly, Gurman noted that Apple has been moving staff away from developing a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses and over to the cheaper Vision Pro headset. That’s apparently because Apple deems the glasses “too technically challenging,” which doesn’t bode well for the wearable product’s future.

That stands in stark contrast to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, another well-known Apple leaker. According to Kuo, Apple might have abandoned the cheaper Vision Pro entirely. Clearly, Gurman doesn’t believe that is the case just yet.

As well as a cheaper headset, Apple has been working on a second-generation Vision Pro, Gurman says. Compared to the first edition, this “will have all the bells and whistles but be smaller and lighter, making it more comfortable to wear.” It will also incorporate prescription lenses directly into the device rather than using inserts, Gurman claims.

If Gurman is right about the less-expensive headset, it’ll be good news for users who are put off by the standard model’s sky-high price tag. But $2,500 will hardly make it the “cheap” device some people might be expecting. We’ll have to see whether it’ll be enough to convince wary customers to part with their cash.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Apple’s ‘foundational’ Vision Pro tool was secretly built 6 years ago
Apple Vision Pro provides virtual screens for your Mac.

Long before Apple’s Vision Pro headset made its debut, there was rampant speculation that the company’s wider augmented reality (AR) efforts were part of a larger project toward building the then-mysterious device. Now, it seems that at least one of those technologies was built with Vision Pro in mind.

I recently interviewed Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, and Steve Sinclair, senior director of product marketing for Apple Vision Pro, to find out how the company courted developers while prepping the headset. In the course of that interview, Sinclair shed some light on how Vision Pro intertwined with the company’s ARKit developer framework.

Read more
Exclusive: How Apple inspired creators to take a risk on its $3,500 Vision Pro
A person wearing Apple's Vision Pro headset.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset hasn’t launched yet, but already it’s become one of the most hotly debated devices on the planet. Whether you think it’s the most exciting gadget in years or a potential waste of time and money, chances are Apple has got you talking about it.

The company has a lot riding on its first new product category since the Apple Watch, but it clearly can’t succeed if developers aren’t interested in building apps for it. After all, opening the Vision Pro’s app store to the sound of crickets chirping wouldn’t leave a good impression.

Read more
Here’s how Apple could drastically cut the Vision Pro’s price
A person sits down wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset made a massive splash when it was announced in June 2023, and one of the biggest talking points was its $3,499 price. Despite reports that Apple is charging buyers at or near the cost of making the device, it’s still a massive amount for most people to shell out on a headset.

There could be some future relief though, as Apple is reportedly searching for ways to bring the price down, whether that’s a “Vision Pro 2” headset or a lower-cost version that omits a few of the more expensive features.

Read more