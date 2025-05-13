 Skip to main content
Save up to 30% on this Joe Manganiello endorsed robot pool cleaner

man relaxing while beatbot cleans his pool
Summer is almost here and if your pool is still being cleaned like it’s 1995, it’s time for a change. Right now through May 31, Beatbot is offering up to $820 off the AquaSense 2 Series, along with a 3-year full replacement warranty that practically screams “peace of mind.”

Whether you fancy spotless walls, leaf-free water, or just fewer hours holding a skimmer pole, the AquaSense 2 Series is an AI-powered lineup that will take on your deep end with ease. Super-Man actor, Joe Manganiello, mentioned the AquaSense 2 Ultra is, “sleek, quiet, and way better at cleaning than I ever was.”

Meet the Beatbot AquaSense 2 series: smart, sharp, and built to hustle

AquaSense 2 Series lineup
The AquaSense 2 Series includes some of the most advanced robotic pool cleaners on the market, combining suction power with real AI. It’s not just a random scrubber, these bots use intelligent mapping, obstacle avoidance, and precise path-planning to make sure every inch of your pool is cleaned. Cordless and built for both in-ground and above-ground pools, they work quietly in the background while you live your best life.

You can take these tasks off of your to-do list: Floor scrubbing (so you’re not doing it with your toes), wall and waterline cleaning, surface skimming, debris vacuuming, and water clarity enhancement.

The deal: up to $820 off + a 3-year full replacement warranty

From now until May 31, you can score significant savings on the AquaSense 2 Series (including the Ultra model) direct from Beatbot or through their Amazon store. Depending on the model, you’ll save up to $820, which is about the cost of a high-end lounge chair (or two-and-a-half flamingo floats, if we’re getting specific).

Plus, for this limited-time window, Beatbot is sweetening the deal with a 3-year full replacement warranty. No partial credits. No endless email chains. Just full coverage. That’s rare in the world of robotic anything.

How to claim the deal

Visit Beatbot's online store here:

No coupon code required. Just act before the clock runs out on May 31.

Don’t let this float by

You’ve got enought to do without babysitting a pool vacuum. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series takes the grunt work off your plate, and right now, it’s doing it with hundreds in savings and a 3-year warranty.

Cleaner pool. Smarter tech. Better summer. Now that’s a poolside win.

Nikki Dual
Nikki Dual

