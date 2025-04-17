Gemini AI coming to cars as Android Automotive update suggests it’s due soon

Google appears to be getting ready to sends its Gemini AI into cars through an Android Automotive update.

This would make sense as Android Automotive already uses Google’s Assistant to help with those much-needed in-car hands-free requests.

Upgrading to Gemini could mean a far more rich, complex and genuinely helpful experience while driving. This could, seemingly, open up the world of Google to drivers anytime they need.

Also, since this is Android Automotive, which is deep baked into cars, it could presumably also offer wider voice controls – letting you adjust the temperature with your voice, for example.

This news comes after Android Authority dug into the OS code. To be clear this is the Android Automotive OS that comes built into cars, not to be confused with Android Auto for phones.

The strings of code found are a near definite reveal that Google is working on moving out Assistant and bringing in Gemini for Android Automotive.

There is one line in the code that quite explicitly says: “Speak more naturally and get more done with your new assistant, reimagined with Google AI.”

There are other lines including: “Meet Gemini,” and “Your AI Assistant for the car.” All of which make it pretty clear where Google is going with this update.

There is also a “try later” button in there which is presumably an option to put off this shift to Gemini, if drivers prefer. Since this is deeply integrated into cars it does make sense not to force that change on everyone right away.

So expect a phased introduction to this new car update. When that will arrive is less clear.

However, Google is moving towards getting Gemini into Android Auto. It already announced earlier this year that Gemini is coming to cars and would be announcing the shut-down of Assistant soon.