 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Android

Gemini AI coming to cars as Android Automotive update suggests it’s due soon

By
The 6.8-inch Pioneer digital media receiver installed in a vehicle's dashboard.
Pioneer

Google appears to be getting ready to sends its Gemini AI into cars through an Android Automotive update.

This would make sense as Android Automotive already uses Google’s Assistant to help with those much-needed in-car hands-free requests.

Recommended Videos

Upgrading to Gemini could mean a far more rich, complex and genuinely helpful experience while driving. This could, seemingly, open up the world of Google to drivers anytime they need.

Related

Also, since this is Android Automotive, which is deep baked into cars, it could presumably also offer wider voice controls – letting you adjust the temperature with your voice, for example.

This news comes after Android Authority dug into the OS code. To be clear this is the Android Automotive OS that comes built into cars, not to be confused with Android Auto for phones.

The strings of code found are a near definite reveal that Google is working on moving out Assistant and bringing in Gemini for Android Automotive.

There is one line in the code that quite explicitly says: “Speak more naturally and get more done with your new assistant, reimagined with Google AI.”

There are other lines including: “Meet Gemini,” and “Your AI Assistant for the car.” All of which make it pretty clear where Google is going with this update.

There is also a “try later” button in there which is presumably an option to put off this shift to Gemini, if drivers prefer. Since this is deeply integrated into cars it does make sense not to force that change on everyone right away.

So expect a phased introduction to this new car update. When that will arrive is less clear.

However, Google is moving towards getting Gemini into Android Auto. It already announced earlier this year that Gemini is coming to cars and would be announcing the shut-down of Assistant soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
Want to join the Android Army? Here are all the cars with Android Auto
cars with Android Auto

Having a feature packed infotainment system built into your car can be a great asset, as long as you have the ability to figure it out. Android Auto manages to be useful, filled with useful features, such as Google Maps and more, yet it’s uncomplicated and straightforward. Its smartphone-like screen is intuitive and easy to learn.

Most carmakers sell at least one model compatible with Android Auto, and more manufacturers are adding the system all the time. If you’re looking for a vehicle that already features Android Auto, or want to see if your current car is compatible with it, take a look at this list. If you add this feature, it may be seen as a specific trim which could tack on an extra charge.

Read more
Apple CarPlay vs. Android Auto
Android Auto in a car.

Apple and Google don't need to build cars -- there are enough local and foreign manufacturers that fill that role well. Instead, these two tech giants are excellent at building ecosystems and designing hardware that fits in your hand. The merging of the two -- your smartphone and your car -- was only inevitable.

Enter Android Auto and CarPlay. These two platforms aim to bring your touchy media, messages, and navigation to tablet-sized screens installed in the latest cars. Both mostly achieve the same purpose in their own unique way. But what makes them different? What makes them similar? Even more, which one is better?

Read more
Android’s Live Caption feature reportedly coming soon to phone calls
Android 10 Live Caption

 

Android's Live Caption feature, which was introduced by Google on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with Android 10, will reportedly soon work on phone calls, according to code discovered on the mobile operating system.

Read more