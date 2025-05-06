Grand Theft Auto 6’s second trailer just dropped, and it was worth the wait

Rockstar Games released a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on Tuesday morning following news of the game’s delay last week. The two and a half minute trailer is entirely story-driven, giving us a much deeper look at its Bonnie and Clyde narrative.

This is the first look we’ve gotten at Grand Theft Auto 6 since December 2023. Back then, Rockstar revealed a trailer that acted as an reintroduction to Vice City, the open-world game’s Miami-inspired setting. That clip largely focused on Florida satire, with references to real stories from the state. The new trailer gives us a deeper look at the crime saga’s new story, as well as a bigger introduction to its dual protagonists.

The trailer begins with Jason picking up Lucia from prison. The two vow to start a new life together over beers at the beach. It doesn’t take long for them to get back into the criminal world though, as the trailer has them on the run from the cops in typical GTA fashion. It’s a very cinematic trailer that makes the sequel look like Miami Vice meets Bonnie and Clyde.

It’s a visually impressive clip too, showing off incredibly detailed interiors bathed in golden Florida sunshine. Fine print in the trailer notes that it was entirely captured on PS5.

On top of all that, Rockstar updated the game’s website with a buffet of new information. The official site now includes full character bios for its cast and descriptions for every playable area in the game. The big revelation here is that GTA6 will go beyond Vice City. Players can go to Leonida Keys, the swampy Grassrivers, the industrial town of Ambrosia, and more. The website features tons of new screenshots showing off each area.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on May 26, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It was originally slated to release this fall, but was delayed last week.