Superman grapples with his choices and actions in emotional trailer

Superman is a conflicted hero in the new trailer from DC Studios. Instead of speaking to Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) as Clark Kent, David Corenswet’s titular hero partakes in an interview as Superman.

“Recently, you’ve come under a lot of fire,” Lois says to Superman. While Superman believes he stopped a war, Lois counters by saying the Man of Steel illegally entered a country. When being pressed to consider the consequences, Superman screams, “People were going to die.”

The emotional trailer shows the internal battle Superman experiences throughout the movie. Superman’s decisions, despite his good intentions, will have consequences that affect the world. While some view these options as a burden, Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) sees them as a gift.

“Your choices, your actions — that’s what makes you who you are,” Jonathan tells Clark in a touching moment outside their family home.

The trailer also focuses on Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Superman’s arch-nemesis. Luthor can’t stand how a creature from another planet has become the world’s most important asset.

“He’s not a man,” Luthor states in the footage. “He’s an ‘it’ that’s somehow become the focal point of the entire world’s conversation.”

Superman’s large ensemble includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Frank Grillo, and Neva Howell.

James Gunn writes and directs Superman, the first film in the DC Universe. Peter Safran, a co-CEO of DC Studios with Gunn, will produce.

It is no hyperbole to say the fate of the DC Universe rests solely on the back of Superman. This movie has to work critically and commercially for the DCU to have any hope. Gunn has proved he can deliver in this genre, as evidenced by turning Guardians of the Galaxy into a two-billion-dollar franchise.

Superman takes flight on July 11.



