Superman teaser trailer previews David Corenswet as a battered Man of Steel

“Home. Take me home,” a bloodied Man of Steel says to Krypto the Superdog in the first teaser trailer for Superman.

The teaser begins with an injured Superman (David Corenswet) lying in the snow as he waits for the arrival of Krypto. Set to an edgier version of John Williams’ Superman theme, the footage then transitions to Metropolis as Clark Kent heads to work inside the offices of The Daily Planet. Here, we get the first glance at Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane. There are multiple moments in the footage where Superman and Lois lovingly embrace, including a scene where they float off the ground.

Not everyone in the city loves Superman, including an unruly man who chucks a can at Superman’s head. A bald Nicholas Hoult eventually appears as Lex Luthor, the wealthy businessman who becomes Superman’s arch-nemesis. Other notable characters featured in the trailer include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Corrigan as Metamorpho.

While previewing the trailer at a press event earlier this week, Superman writer and director James Gunn explained how showing a “battered” Superman represents what’s currently happening in America.

“That is our country,” Gunn told the press via Deadline. “I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people, despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [when] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.”

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025. It will be the first film in the new DC Universe under Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.