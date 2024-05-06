 Skip to main content
James Gunn shares first image of David Corenswet in Superman suit

By
Superman pulls up his red boot while wearing a costume.
James Gunn / Instagram

In 2025, you will believe a man can … put his red boots on? David Corenswet is suiting up as the next Man of Steel in a first-look image of the actor in the Superman costume. On his Instagram account, James Gunn posted Corenswet putting on Superman’s trademark red boots. Gunn added that the photo was “taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera.”

Corenswet was cast in the highly coveted role of Clark Kent/Superman in June 2023. Corenswet takes over for Henry Cavill, the actor who last played Superman on the big screen in the DC Extended Universe.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, Gunn dropped the subtitle in February 2024, electing to name the film Superman. The rebooted Superman series kicks off Gunn’s new DC Universe as the first movie of the Chapter One: Gods and Monsters phase.

Besides Corenswet, Superman’s ensemble includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Gunn is writing and directing Superman. It’s the first DC film directed by Gunn since becoming co-chairmen and co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, who will produce for Warner Bros. Pictures. Filming on Superman is currently underway and should last until August 2024.

Superman’s logline reads: “Clark Kent, a reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.”

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

