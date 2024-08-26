James Gunn shares first look at Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in Superman

James Gunn has shared the first look at Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in Superman.

On X (formerly Twitter), Gunn celebrated the anniversary of Olsen’s 1941 debut in the comics. Gunn shared multiple photos of Olsen, including an image of Gisondo in costume.

“Happy Anniversary to Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen, who debuted on this day in 1941 (although he did appear earlier as “office boy” in Action Comics 6),” Gunn wrote in the caption. “Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster & Bob Maxwell. I can’t wait for you to see @SkylerGisondo’s portrayal in #Superman on July 11, 2025. @dcofficial @superman.”

Olsen is a young photographer at the Daily Planet who works alongside Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Gisondo becomes the fourth actor to play Olsen in a live-action Superman film. Marc McClure played Olsen in the four Superman films with Christopher Reeve, while Sam Huntington starred as the Daily Planet photographer in Superman Returns. Michael Cassidy landed the role of Olsen for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Gisondo will appear in Superman alongside David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The ensemble also features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Superman is written and directed by Gunn, and produced by Peter Safran. Filming began in February and wrapped in July. Gunn’s Man of Steel adaptation will be the first film in the new DC Universe under Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.