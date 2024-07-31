 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

James Gunn’s Superman wraps filming: ‘I am forever grateful’

By
James Gunn smiles for a photo on the left with a Superman logo on the right.
Erik Drost, James Gunn / Flickr, James Gunn Instagram

That’s a wrap on James Gunn’s Superman

In a social media post, Gunn announced the completion of filming on Superman, which soars into theaters next summer. Gunn, the writer and director of Superman, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to those involved in the production.

Recommended Videos

“And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew, whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life,” Gunn wrote in the caption. “I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”

Gunn continued: “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set — and for that I am forever grateful.”

Gunn posted a photo from the first week of filming in Norway with select cast and crew members, including David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult.

And that’s a wrap.
God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis… pic.twitter.com/9Y52HEVXpF

&mdash; James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 30, 2024

Corenswet will play the Man of Steel in Gunn’s Superman, while Hoult stars as his archenemy Lex Luthor. The rest of the ensemble includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Superman kicks off the new DC Universe’s film slate spearheaded by Gunn and Peter Safran. Superman will be a part of DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The superhero film now enters a lengthy postproduction period.

Superman opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
James Gunn shares first image of David Corenswet in Superman suit
Superman pulls up his red boot while wearing a costume.

In 2025, you will believe a man can ... put his red boots on? David Corenswet is suiting up as the next Man of Steel in a first-look image of the actor in the Superman costume. On his Instagram account, James Gunn posted Corenswet putting on Superman's trademark red boots. Gunn added that the photo was "taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera."

Corenswet was cast in the highly coveted role of Clark Kent/Superman in June 2023. Corenswet takes over for Henry Cavill, the actor who last played Superman on the big screen in the DC Extended Universe.

Read more
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane
The next Superman and Lois Lane, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

The search for the next Superman and Lois Lane is over. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Superman: Legacy writer and director James Gunn has selected David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to step into the iconic roles. Corenswet and Brosnahan participated in a final round of auditions last weekend. Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were also among the finalists for Superman/Clark Kent, while Phoebe Dynevor and Emma Mackey were the runners-up for Lois.

Gunn didn't waste any time confirming the news on his Twitter account, while also praising his two new stars.

Read more
David Corenswet is Superman, but who else could’ve played the new Man of Steel?
David Corenswet looks upward in Netflix's Hollywood.

Well, it finally happened: Superman has been cast. David Corenswet, the relatively unknown 29-year-old actor best known for his supporting turn in last year's horror movie Pearl, is the new Man of Steel in James Gunn's upcoming reboot film, Superman: Legacy. He replaces Henry Cavill, who just 9 months appeared to return to the iconic role, and joins Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh in a very exclusive club of big screen Supermen. (Sorry, Dean Cain).

We don't mean to toot our own horn, but we kinda called this months ago, when DT assembled a list of 10 candidates who should play the iconic DC Comics character. With his matinee idol looks and solid acting credentials, Corenswet was No. 6 on our list. Who were the others? Read on to see who else could've played Superman.
10. Ty Simpkins

Read more