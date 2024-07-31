James Gunn’s Superman wraps filming: ‘I am forever grateful’

That’s a wrap on James Gunn’s Superman.

In a social media post, Gunn announced the completion of filming on Superman, which soars into theaters next summer. Gunn, the writer and director of Superman, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to those involved in the production.

Recommended Videos

“And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew, whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life,” Gunn wrote in the caption. “I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”

Gunn continued: “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set — and for that I am forever grateful.”

Gunn posted a photo from the first week of filming in Norway with select cast and crew members, including David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult.

And that’s a wrap.

God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis… pic.twitter.com/9Y52HEVXpF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 30, 2024

Corenswet will play the Man of Steel in Gunn’s Superman, while Hoult stars as his archenemy Lex Luthor. The rest of the ensemble includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Superman kicks off the new DC Universe’s film slate spearheaded by Gunn and Peter Safran. Superman will be a part of DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The superhero film now enters a lengthy postproduction period.

Superman opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.