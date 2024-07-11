This time next year, Superman will finally soar into theaters on July 11, 2025. Superman writer and director James Gunn shared a picture of the Kryptonian superhero’s logo on his Instagram to commemorate the monumental occasion.

“In exactly one year #Superman opens all over the world,” Gunn wrote in the caption. This is the brightest and clearest look of Gunn’s Superman logo to date.

Superman will usher in a new era of the DC Universe (DCU), led by Gunn and his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran. Superman is the first film in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which includes Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, the Man of Steel who moonlights as a journalist for the Daily Planet. Superman will not be an origin story, as the film will depict Clark as an established reporter in Metropolis. Set photos from Superman showcase Superman’s bright blue and red suit with the logo featured in Gunn’s picture.

The suits are out! 🦸‍♂️ Superman and what appears to be Mister Terrific from DC Comics are in full uniform and together filming a scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/QoM3G0NUCD — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 24, 2024

Besides Corenswet, Superman stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Superman’s ensemble also includes María Gabriela de Faría, Sara Sampaio, Terence Rosemore, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, Mikaela Hoover, Christopher McDonald, Beck Bennett, Sean Gunn, and Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

Production is underway, with filming expected to last until August 2024.