Superman: James Gunn recalls screen test between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

By
A woman and two males read Superman comics.
James Gunn / Instagram

There is still over a year before Superman flies into theaters next summer. With production underway, Superman writer and director James Gunn took to Threads on Monday to reminisce about casting David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

“One year ago today David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois,” Gunn wrote. “When they first read together it was like magic. What a wonderful year it’s been with two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. I can’t wait for you to see them on screen in just a little over a year.”

This time last year, there were three finalists for the roles of Superman and Lois. Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Tom Brittney were in contention for Superman, while Brosnahan, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emma Mackey were considered for Lois. All six actors screen-tested for Gunn and his DC co-head, Peter Safran. Ultimately, Corenswet and Brosnahan won the coveted roles and will headline the next Superman movie.

Superman pulls up his red boot while wearing a costume.
James Gunn / Instagram

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman will follow Clark Kent (Corenswet) as a 30-year-old reporter for the Daily Planet in Metropolis. Superman will not be an origin story. Instead, the film will balance Clark’s upbringing as a human in Kansas with his Kyrpotnian heritage as Superman.

Besides Corenswet and Brosnahan, Superman’s ensemble includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho.

Terence Rosemore as Otis, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White round out the ensemble. 

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, Gunn’s Superman will be the first film under Chapter One: Gods and Monsters in the DC Universe. Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

