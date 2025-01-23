 Skip to main content
James Gunn shares first image of Milly Alcock as Supergirl

By
The back of Milly Alcock with a Supergirl jacket.
James Gunn / X

Supergirl is coming.

Filming is underway on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. To celebrate the start of production, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared an image of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl.

“Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El,” Gunn wrote on X. “Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series of the same name, with illustrations by Bilquis Evely. In the comic, Kara, the cousin of Superman, journeys across the galaxy and eventually meets Ruthye Marye Knoll, an honorable warrior who seeks revenge against the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Eve Ridley will play Ruthye Marye Knoll, while Matthias Schoenaerts will portray Krem of the Yellow Hills. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham will depict Supergirl’s parents. After playing Aquaman, Jason Momoa joins Gunn’s new DC Universe as Lobo, who will appear in Supergirl.

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr

&mdash; James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025

Dumb Money’s Craig Gillespie is directing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. Gunn and Peter Safran are attached as producers.

Before Supergirl, Alcock’s Kara is expected to briefly appear in Gunn’s Superman.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the second movie in the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Superman will launch the new film division of the DC Universe on July 11, 2025.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow soars into theaters on June 26, 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
