Jason Momoa to play Lobo in new DC Universe, will debut in Supergirl

By
Jason Momoa holds a mic while sitting down and staring.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Aquaman has left the building.

After starring as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DCEU, Jason Momoa will return in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe as Lobo. Momoa will debut as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

On his Instagram, Momoa shared a quote from a previous interview when he expressed his admiration for Lobo.

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,’” Momoa said. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*ck yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

Jason Momoa's Instagram message.
Jason Momoa / Instagram

Created by writer Roger Slifer and artist Keith Giffen, Lobo first appeared in the comic Omega Men No. 3. Lobo is often categorized as an antihero with superstrength and healing powers. The character also tends to have a cigar handy to chomp on.

Related

Lobo has predominantly appeared in DC animated shows like Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League Action. Lobo made his live-action debut in the TV show Krypton, with Emmett J. Scanlan portraying the character.

Momoa appeared as Arthur Curry in Justice League before starring in his solo outing, Aquaman. The DC superhero film became a massive hit, grossing over $1 billion. The sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, only grossed $439 million.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow opens in theaters on June 26, 2026.

