Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘Aquaman’ review: Jason Momoa delivers a film fit for the King of the Seven Seas

Rick Marshall
By

Ten years ago, it would have seemed crazy to suggest Warner Bros. Pictures’ best hopes for its live-action cinematic universe based on DC Comics characters would depend on Wonder Woman and Aquaman — and yet, that’s where we are right now.

Five big-budget films have yielded just one critical and commercial hit so far, with 2017’s Wonder Woman the only unqualified success in the interconnected franchise. That puts no small amount of pressure on Aquaman, the next solo superhero feature in the studio’s “DC Extended Universe,” to prove that Wonder Woman wasn’t a fluke and that there’s still plenty of potential in one of the comics world’s most popular collections of characters.

Fortunately, that’s exactly what Aquaman and director James Wan achieve with the oceanic hero, whose first solo feature doesn’t quite measure up to Wonder Woman but still provides an entertaining, exciting adventure full of absolutely stunning visual effects and impressive action.

Directed by Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7) from a screenplay penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2) and Will Beall (Gangster Squad), Aquaman casts Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the child of Atlantean queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and Thomas Curry (Temuera Morrison), a human lighthouse keeper. When the ruler of Atlantis, Orm (Patrick Wilson), attempts to unite the armies of the various undersea kingdoms to initiate a war with the surface-dwelling humans who have polluted the oceans, Arthur finds himself forced into action to stop Orm’s war by claiming the throne.

1 of 23
aquaman review 15
aquaman review 16
aquaman review 19
aquaman review 1
aquaman review 2
aquaman review 3
aquaman review 4
aquaman review 5
aquaman review 6
aquaman review 7
aquaman review 8
aquaman review 9
aquaman review 10
aquaman review 11
aquaman review 12
aquaman review 13
aquaman review 14
aquaman review 17
aquaman review 18
aquaman review 20
aquaman review 21
aquaman review 22
aquaman review 23

Over the course of his adventure — which spans locations around the world, both above sea level and miles below it — Arthur is assisted by Mera (Amber Heard), a princess with “hydrokinetic” abilities that allow her to manipulate water, and Vulko (Willem Dafoe), Arthur’s mentor and the counselor to the ruler of Atlantis. He’s also hunted by Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a pirate and mercenary with a personal vendetta against Aquaman and a high-tech suit augmented with Atlantean technology.

The notion of making a movie in which the majority of the action occurs underwater was a risky proposition from the start. Not only does the aquatic nature of the film add a layer of difficulty to action sequences, but it complicates even the most basic elements of storytelling, from the way characters communicate to how they move. All of that early concern seems unnecessary in hindsight, though, as Wan and the film’s visual effects team make the narrative elements set underwater in Aquaman feel just as natural as what happens above sea level.

Wan and the film’s visual effects team make the narrative elements set underwater in Aquaman feel just as natural as what happens above sea level.

As for the film’s titular hero, Momoa picks up where he left off in Justice League and gives all of that swagger and devil-may-care attitude a fairly substantial back story this time around. Momoa’s portrayal of Aquaman was widely regarded as one of that film’s highlights — along with Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller’s performances as Wonder Woman and Flash, respectively — and the small sample size in that 2017 team-up film proves to be a fairly accurate representation of what an Aquaman solo feature offers.

To that end, anyone who wanted more of Momoa’s unique spin on the character in Justice League will probably find a lot to like in Aquaman, while anyone who reacted negatively to this iteration of Arthur Curry isn’t likely to have a change of heart before the credits roll.

In supporting roles, the film’s talented cast does a fine job of making the underwater acting and form-fitting costumes seem far less silly than they would have with less-invested actors. Heard, Wilson, and Dafoe are particularly fun to watch as they chew the underwater scenery in all the right ways; the talented cast keeps the drama intense enough to make the stakes feel high without tilting the film into camp, or making it so serious that it gets bogged down in the grim-and-gritty tone that plagued past DCEU films.

Abdul-Mateen II could very well be the film’s standout character, as his portrayal of Black Manta has all of the depth and memorable sequences that turn a supporting role into a fan-favorite character. A fight between Black Manta and Aquaman that unfolds across an Italian village in the film’s second act, for example, is particularly well shot and performed — both by the actors and the visual effects team supporting them — and ranks right up there among the fight scenes in any DCEU movie so far.

Sadly, that’s not to say that Aquaman is without some frustrating flaws.

Amid all of the outstanding visual elements of Aquaman, its unique aquatic aesthetic, and the entertaining performances from its cast, the final product still manages to feel a little hollow.

Much like some of the lesser-regarded entries in Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe — the first two Thor movies and the last two Iron Man movies are good examples — there’s a sense that something emotionally substantive is missing underneath all of the vivid visuals and explosive action. It’s an aspect of movies that’s difficult to define or describe, but it’s something that helped Wonder Woman resonate with audiences in ways the best superhero movies tend to do. That emotional core feels absent from Aquaman, and the film’s long-term success will likely depend on whether its breathtaking visuals and abundance of well-executed action can make up for what it’s missing.

aquaman review 7

Unlike Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe, the DCEU remains an experiment that has yielded dramatically mixed results so far. If there’s one thing that Aquaman makes certain, however, it’s that there’s good reason to continue that experiment.

There are flaws in James Wan and Jason Momoa’s adventure with DC Comics’ lord of the seas, but the film does enough things right — and finds such creative ways to do them — that it stands out in both the DCEU and in the superhero genre as a whole. It also serves as a nice reminder of the storytelling potential that remains untapped in the DCEU due to previous attempts to paint every character’s story with the same grim-and-gritty brush.

Warner Bros. Pictures took a big gamble on Aquaman, and although the final product isn’t a complete win, the film still pays off in big ways and achieves what many would have thought impossible a decade ago: It elevates Aquaman into the top tier of  superheroes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best new movie trailers: 'Godzilla,' Brightburn,' 'Triple Frontier,' and more
spider man into the verse review intothespiderverse 9
Movies & TV

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' is one of the hero's best movies ever

One of Spider-Man's most memorable big-screen adventures, animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse simultaneously feels like nothing we've ever seen before and a tale that feels familiar in all the best ways.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 2 gets a new, Spock-heavy trailer

CBS has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 2, which premieres January 17 on CBS All Access. The new trailer features series newcomers Spock and Christopher Pike prominently.
Posted By Rick Marshall
DirecTV Now passes 1million subscribers
Movies & TV

Netflix is testing an instant scene-replay feature, but would you use it?

Ever felt like Netflix was missing a scene-replay button? The company is currently trialing a feature that lets you skip back to the start of the scene you just watched, though early tests appear to be annoying some viewers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
more x files revival 2018 the david duchovny gillian anderson fox
Movies & TV

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘The X-Files’ with the show’s 10 best episodes

The X-Files premiered 25 years ago, so here are the 10 best episodes of the award-winning sci-fi series. From alien-abduction drama to hilarious satires, these are the best episodes from all 11 seasons of the hit series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Can't get enough lightsaber action? Here's how to get your Star Wars fix online

Few of us want to deal with DVDs or Blu-ray discs anymore. Unfortunately, the Star Wars movies are few and far between when it comes to streaming. If you want to watch Star Wars online, check out our guide on where to find the films online.
Posted By Rick Marshall
worst movie sequels jaws 3d
Movies & TV

Why ruin a good thing? These are some of the worst movie sequels ever made

A sequel that doesn't compare to the original film isn't worth making, right? Unfortunately, this is Hollywood we're talking about. We've picked out 12 films which will go down as some of the worst follow-ups ever made.
Posted By Christine Persaud
between the streams
Podcasts

Psychedelic 'Spider-Man,' Superman goes evil, 'Star Trek: Discovery' trailer

This week on Between the Streams, we'll talk about the wondrous, psychedelic adventure that is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. We'll also discuss Dr. Strange 2, the freaky trailer for Brightburn (Superman goes evil?), and more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Hill House from the Netflix original series 'The Haunting of Hill House'
Home Theater

Streaming services blast past networks for the most scripted TV shows in 2018

For the first time in history, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, produced more original scripted series than broadcast or cable channels, setting a new record for the number of TV shows on the air.
Posted By Chris Gates
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We’ve got answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brie Barbee
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Visual Effects VFX
Movies & TV

How VFX magic conjured the fantastic beasts of ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’

Visual effects studio Rodeo FX and VFX supervisor Arnaud Brisebois explain how the colorful creatures and amazing cityscapes were created for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new movie trailers godzilla king of the monsters
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Godzilla,’ Brightburn,’ ‘Triple Frontier,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's the first trailers for Brightburn and Triple Frontier, among other previews.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream roma featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma, ‘Sabrina’ special

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Alfonso Cuaron's new film Roma, Jim Henson's classic fantasy The Dark Crystal, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol