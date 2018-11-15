Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ review

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' will seem muddled to mere muggles

Rick Marshall
By

Do you need to read the book a movie is based on in order to enjoy the film?

More than any information found in reviews or anything that occurs on the screen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the answer to that question will likely provide the best indication of whether audiences will be satisfied with the latest chapter of the Harry Potter spinoff franchise. Scholars of the Harry Potter saga’s complicated mythology will find a lot to like about The Crimes of Grindelwald, while others might find the events of the film all too bewildering.

Directed once again by David Yates, the filmmaker responsible for every installment of the franchise since 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixThe Crimes of Grindelwald follows magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he’s drawn into a global conflict between those who want magic-users and the rest of the society to coexist and a growing faction that wants the former to rule over the latter. After the daring escape of  powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) throws the world of magic into disarray, influential wizard and Hogwarts School professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits Scamander to track down Grindelwald and bring him to justice.

Warner Brothers

Much like its predecessor, 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find ThemThe Crimes of Grindelwald is a beautiful film, filled with vibrant colors, fantastic creature effects, and the sort of spectacle that makes the action explode off the screen. Yates has a knack for finding just the right balance between the extensive computer-generated elements in the film and his human actors, and creates a genuine sense of wonder around the magical creatures Scamander encounters in his journey.

As the series’ intrepid magizoologist, Redmayne appears to have settled into a comfortable level of awkwardness in his portrayal of Scamander, who prefers the company of extraordinary animals to humans — magically inclined or otherwise. The wandering wizard feels even more detached from the world around him in The Crimes of Grindelwald than he did in the 2016 film, with Redmayne going all-in on the more eccentric elements of the character and doing a nice job of selling Newt’s general sense of discomfort with human interaction.

Law’s younger, cheekier Dumbledore doesn’t quite hit the same high marks as the older versions.

As the series’ most prominent new additions, Jude Law and Johnny Depp are both fun to watch, each in their own ways.

Law’s younger, cheekier Dumbledore doesn’t quite hit the same high marks as the older versions of the character played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter series, but his lack of screen time doesn’t afford him many scene-stealing opportunities. He does channel the sense of warmth established in earlier (or perhaps later, given the film’s prequel status in the Harry Potter timeline) portrayals of Dumbledore, and there’s a playfulness in his performance that echoes the more familiar portrayals of the character.

Depp, on the other hand, is in epic scene-chewing form as the pale-skinned Grindelwald, who gives the Pirates of the Caribbean actor a chance to take his quirky antics for a spin on the dark side. He’s always been at his best in roles that let him walk the fine line between cleverness and insanity, and portraying Grindelwald lets him teeter back and forth across that line at will. There’s little about his Grindelwald portrayal that we haven’t seen before in Depp roles, but those elements align well with the character.

1 of 8
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 9
Warner Brothers
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 1
Warner Brothers
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 14
Warner Brothers
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 12
Warner Brothers
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 10
Warner Brothers
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 6
Warner Brothers
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 4
Warner Brothers
fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2
Warner Brothers

Like Redmayne, returning cast members Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller all seem more comfortable in their roles in this second adventure, and more invested in the characters they introduced in Fantastic Beasts. Sudol in particular adds some welcome depth to her character, the bubbly, mind-reading witch Queenie Goldstein, who was one of the standouts in the first film despite limited screen time. Fogler and Miller, on the other hand, feel a bit shortchanged this time around, with dramatically less screen time and less interesting character arcs for both of their characters.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is steeped in the lore of Harry Potter’s saga.

While all of that is well and good, The Crimes of Grindelwald takes a big risk by diving into the deep end of the mythology of the Harry Potter universe quite a bit more than expected — and for audiences who might not be as familiar with the source material, probably more than they hoped.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is steeped in the lore of Harry Potter’s saga, introducing one character or magical object after another that references plot points in author J.K. Rowling’s wildly popular books and the movies adapted from them. Rowling penned the scripts for both Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes of Grindelwald, and after delivering an initial spinoff film that was surprisingly friendly to newcomers — even those who might have missed the Harry Potter movies — the sequel flips the script (pardon the pun) with an extremely dense, continuity-heavy story that demands more than a passing knowledge of the timeline to keep up with the events that unfold.

fantastic beasts the crimes of grindelwald review 2 5
Warner Brothers

This reliance on a knowledge of the Harry Potter universe beyond what’s occurred on the screen makes for some problematic narrative leaps and seemingly unnecessary character arcs, as Rowlings’ story seems to assume the audience comes into the movie with knowledge of characters, concepts, and family trees that just weren’t imparted by the big-screen adaptations of the books. At times, The Crimes of Grindelwald feels like the sixth or seventh chapter of a story, not the second, and although that might not be an issue for fans of the Harry Potter universe who can fill in the narrative gaps from their own knowledge base, those gaps can easily trip up a more mainstream audience at best, and become bottomless pits for anyone even less familiar with the saga so far.

As with many of the middle installments of the Harry Potter movie series, The Crimes of Grindelwald is essentially a bridge story, as there’s little in the way of resolution at the end of the film. Anyone expecting another Fantastic Beasts that manages to be both a satisfying stand-alone adventure and an expanded look at the Harry Potter universe will find a lot of the latter, but little of the former. To say that it ends on a cliffhanger isn’t entirely accurate, as The Crimes of Grindelwald feels more akin to the end of one chapter in a novel, rather than the end of one novel in a series.

Opinions will certainly be mixed on The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is absolutely beautiful to look at and hits all the right marks for a big-screen, theatrical experience, but falls frustratingly short as a fully fleshed-out movie. What it lacks in accessibility for mainstream audiences and narrative cohesion, it certainly makes up for in spectacle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?
Up Next

Build a wish list and shop videos with Instagram’s latest shopping update
weekend box office results newgrinch
Business

‘The Grinch’ steals the box-office crown from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch is the new box-office champion, knocking off Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and posting a better opening weekend than Jim Carrey's 2000 live-action film based on the character.
Posted By Rick Marshall
star wars: the last jedi review
Home Theater

Put your home theater to the test with these spectacular Blu-ray releases

What's the point of having all of that awesome home theater gear if you can't breed a little jealousy in your friends and family? We've put together this list of fantastic Blu-rays that have the goods to drop a few jaws.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best movie soundtracks
Music

The best movie soundtracks of all time, from 'Star Wars' to 'E.T.'

Whether you're a lover of beautifully composed original scores or a fan of perfectly compiled popular music, these are the best movie soundtracks of all time — from Star Wars to Garden State.
Posted By Parker Hall
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
toy story 4 love woody
Movies & TV

The ‘Toy Story 4’ teaser trailer is here to fork with your emotions

Disney released the first teaser trailer for its latest addition to the Toy Story franchise. The quick glimpse of what's to come shows all our favorite toys back in action, as well as a strange -- and seemingly unhinged -- new character.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
detective pikachu trailer 2
Gaming

Everyone’s favorite Pokémon turns gumshoe in ‘Detective Pikachu’ trailer

The first Detective Pikachu trailer has arrived, and it looks like a video game movie could actually be good? Voiced by Ryan Reynolds, Pikachu is undeniably cute in what is shaping up to be a family-friendly buddy comedy.
Posted By Steven Petite
Stan Lee portrait, signing copies of Amazing Marvel Universe
Movies & TV

He created comics, movies, and superheroes. But Stan Lee lived for joy

Stan Lee was a creator, a celebrity, an icon, and beneath it all, a real-life good guy with all the same human qualities that made his superheroes so relatable. And his greatest joy was sharing his creations with the world.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Stan Lee dead at 95, seen here attending Dr. Strange Premiere
Movies & TV

Stan Lee has died: Marvel Comics icon and legendary creator dead at 95

Stan Lee, one of the world's most important and iconic comic-book authors, has died at the age of 95. Creator of some of the most famous and beloved superheroes and villains of all time, Lee leaves behind an indelible legacy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Rick Marshall
game of thrones season 8
Movies & TV

Winter coming in spring? HBO reveals 'Game of Thrones' season 8 premiere date

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable, if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Stephanie Topacio Long
best new shows and movies to stream John Wick Chapter 2
Movies & TV

One popular character won't be returning for 'John Wick 3: Parabellum'

The third installment of the wildly successful action series that stars Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin forced out of retirement, John Wick 3: Parabellum, hits theaters in May 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
Movies & TV

Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian' adds 'Deadpool' actress Gina Carano

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series planned for Disney's streaming video service, will be one of the most expensive television shows ever made. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
popular television series renewed silicon valley 0101
Movies & TV

Is the end near for Pied Piper? ‘Silicon Valley’ season 6 delayed, might be the last

Season 6 of Silicon Valley might not premiere until 2020, as HBO has delayed production on the season until summer 2019 due to showrunner Alec Berg's work on another HBO series, Barry. Season 6 could be the final one for the show.
Posted By Rick Marshall