 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in March 2024

Joe Allen
By
A woman stares at a window in Blood Simple.
Circle Films

If you’re a fan of crime, and of movies about crime, then you’re likely someone who has been well served at the movies through most of your life. In recent years, though, these kinds of crime stories have become less common on the big screen, although they still pop up regularly on streaming.

When you go looking for great crime dramas that are worth watching, either for the first time or the hundredth, you can be content knowing that Max has a number of great movie options to choose from. We’ve pulled out three absolute classics of the genre that you should check out this month.

Recommended Videos

Blood Simple (1984)

The Coen brothers’ debut feature still ranks among their more impressive efforts and features a lineup of talent they would continue to work with for decades. As would be the case with many of the Coens’ early efforts, the movie is set in Texas and tells the story of a murder for hire that goes terribly wrong.

Related

The brilliance of the Coens, in addition to their mastery of style and sharp writing, is that they understand that each of their characters has their own motivations and reasoning. No one is a plot puppet in any Coens movie, and that’s especially true in Blood Simple. This is a great film, one that is just as excellent as Fargo, and it has an absolutely chilling ending.

Mikey and Nicky (1976)

Elaine May only made four films as a director, but each one of those films is beloved today. Mike and Nicky tells the story of two friends, one of whom is convinced that someone is going to kill him. When he calls on his friend for support, he has no idea that his friend is in on the plot to have him murdered.

What ensues is equal parts beautiful and heartbreaking as the two friends bond with one another over the course of a single evening in Philadelphia. In its way, Mikey and Nicky is deeply upsetting, but the movie is also a chance to watch Peter Falk and John Cassavetes, two great actors, bounce off each other for more than an hour.

Se7en (1995)

A movie that has been memed into oblivion, Se7en holds up as one of the very best thrillers of its kind ever made. The movie follows a pair of detectives, one young and brash and the other on the verge of retirement, as they attempt to track down a serial killer who is murdering people whom he feels have violated one of the seven deadly sins.

The intricacies of the case are fascinating in and of themselves, but what really helped Se7en leave a lasting legacy was its explosive conclusion, which was shocking to those who saw it for the first time. Se7en announced David Fincher as a major directorial talent, and he has lived up to that hype ever since. If you want more, watch his 2023 movie The Killer, which reunited him with his Se7en screenwriter, Andrew Kevin Walker.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
If you like Monk on Netflix, watch these three great TV shows right now
Tony Shalhoub in Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

After more than a decade away from screens, Adrian Monk returned for one last adventure in Mr. Monk's Last Case. The movie was a perfect opportunity to remember why so many of us fell in love with Tony Shalhoub's obsessive-compulsive detective in the first place, and also a great excuse to watch Monk (currently streaming on Netflix) if you haven't already.

If you've already seen that USA comedy, though, you might be looking for other shows that will give you roughly the same feeling. Here are three great TV shows you can check out if you love Monk and want something that feels a lot like it.
Pysch (2006-2014)

Read more
Like Dune 2? Then watch these 3 great sci-movies for free right now
David Walks through a robot factory in AI Artificial Intelligence.

Dune: Part Two is set to dominate theaters this weekend as hordes of moviegoers (who've endured the worst two months of movies in recent memory) eagerly return to the dusty world of Arrakis to catch up with Paul, Chani, Lady J(essica), and the rest of the gang. And who can blame them? The movie is already critically acclaimed and will surely be the blockbuster to watch in coming weeks.

Denis Villeneuve's big-budget sequel isn't the only sci-fi game in town, though. Streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have tons of sci-fi movies, but you have to pay for a subscription to access them. Do you want to watch great sci-fi movies that are just as good as Dune: Part Two for free? Digital Trends has compiled a list of three exceptional sci-fi films that are currently streaming on Tubi and YouTube. So sit back, tune in, and prepare to have your mind expanded beyond all comprehension.
Logan's Run (1976)

Read more
Like Netflix’s Spaceman with Adam Sandler? Then watch these three great sci-fi movies now
Adam Sandler walks through a jungle in Spaceman

When watching Netflix's new sci-fi drama Spaceman, be prepared for a side of Adam Sandler you rarely see. Sandler plays Jakub Procházka, an astronaut sent on a solo mission to the solar system's edge. Six months into his mission, Jakub contemplates if his marriage to his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), can be saved upon returning to Earth. With no other human on the ship, Jakub confides in Hanuš, (voiced by Paul Dano), an extraterrestrial spider who helps the astronaut work through his problems.

Ultimately, Spaceman is a film about self-discovery as a man seeks to change his ways before it's too late. Spaceman begins streaming on March 1 on Netflix. If you're looking for similar movies, consider watching these three films, including a dramatic showcase for Brad Pitt, an underrated biopic, and a time-traveling saga.
Ad Astra (2019)

Read more