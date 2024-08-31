 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 best (HBO) Max movies to stream this Labor Day weekend

By
Kevin Costner stares with cowboy flintiness in a still from Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1
Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1 New Line Cinema/Warner Bros.

Now that House of the Dragon is over, it can be tough to justify that Max subscription. If you weren’t watching the Game of Thrones prequel, you may have subscribed for any number of other reasons. Regardless of exactly why you decided to pay for the streamer, though, it can be hard to feel like you’re getting your money’s worth out of it.

What you may not know, though, is that Max is absolutely stuffed with great movies, many of which are actually hard to find from the home screen. If you’re looking for a movie to while away Labor Day weekend with, then we’ve got you covered with three titles that perfectly fit the bill.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Max.

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 (2024)

Horizon: An American Saga - Official Trailer #2 - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

If you missed Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 in theaters, you definitely weren’t the only one, but Kevin Costner’s Western epic is actually worth watching. The film, which was intended to be the first part of an intended four-part story, tells the story of the West in the years immediately before and immediately after the Civil War.

The film itself leaves plenty of plot threads dangling, but it’s hard to deny that Costner is getting the most out of his Western setting, and telling a pretty stirring story about the ways in which regular people uprooted their lives, only to discover that the West was a much crueler and colder place than they had been told.

You can watch Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 on Max.

Wonka (2023)

WONKA | Official Trailer

One of the great surprises of 2023 was that the Willy Wonka prequel movie starring Timothée Chalamet was actually pretty excellent. While it may not have much to do with either previous film incarnation of the character, it’s hard to deny that Wonka is a delight on its own terms, telling the story of Willy Wonka’s battle against a chocolate cartel determined to keep him from selling the chocolate he’s poured his heart and soul into.

Directed by Paddington director Paul King, Wonka is infused with exactly the right amounts of whimsy and silliness, and the songs are much better and more creatively staged than you might expect.

You can watch Wonka on Max.

The Zone of Interest (2023)

The Zone of Interest | Official Trailer HD | A24

If you’re looking for something challenging but rewarding this weekend, then The Zone of Interest may just be for you. Few films are more confrontational than this one, and fewer demand more of their audience. The film is set largely at the house of the commander of Auschwitz, and it emphasizes the point that in spite of his Nazi attire and his haircut, he was living what amounted to a pretty normal live.

He was not some fantastical, cartoonish monster, but an actual person who was charged with the bureaucracy of mass death. In emphasizing the mundanity of the Holocaust, The Zone of Interest is a reminder that Nazis were capable of great evil not because they were inhuman, but because they embodied the worst of humanity: greed, disinterest, and an inability to feel compassion for others.

You can watch The Zone of Interest on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more
A man leaps in The Fall Guy.

As the calendar turns to September, we have a major update to our list of the best movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and other services! Five new films are hitting five streaming services, and just about all of them are major releases from the last few months.

Some of the summer's biggest movies, including The Fall Guy, The Watchers, and A Quiet Place: Day One land on streamers, while Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos sees his new movie, Kinds of Kindness, head to Hulu.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Max.

Read more
5 best war movies to stream this Labor Day weekend
Two soldiers stare with their backs up against the wall.

Labor Day is a holiday dedicated to the workforce. The first Monday of September honors the labor movement that helped shape the United States, and the workers who represent the backbone of the country. Hopefully, Labor Day is a day off from work, providing much-needed rest and relaxation on the unofficial last day of summer.

Soldiers comprise some of the most admirable and well-respected laborers in America. War films also happen to be one of Hollywood's most popular genres. A great war film, like Saving Private Ryan and Apocalypse Now, can leave an important legacy on the American public. If American soldiers are on your mind, watch these five movies for Labor Day weekend, including an epic Western, an underrated action gem, and a colossal showdown between two of the greatest actors ever.
The Patriot (2000)

Read more
10 best TV shows to stream this Labor Day weekend
Jeff Goldblum barbecuing with an apron, another man holding a tray beside him in a scene from Kaos on Netflix.

So, you’re planning for some lazy days over the Labor Day weekend. Maybe you have a few activities on the schedule, but want to curl up on the couch at night and relax once you get back home. Perhaps you’re relaxing at the cabin or maybe even traveling and want something to entertain you for the car (passengers or rest stops only!), train, or plane ride. Whatever the case, we have you covered.

The 10 best shows to stream this Labor Day weekend come from all the top streaming services. So, no matter which one you subscribe to, there’s an option to consider. They include a mix of titles, from comedies to dramas and reality TV. There are old shows, new ones, and shows with new seasons you can catch up on or previous seasons to watch before an upcoming new one is released. Have a look and you’re sure to find something worth enjoying for your unofficial last weekend of summer.

Read more