 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like Horizon: An American Saga? Then watch these 3 great Westerns now

By

Brad Pitt as Jesse James sitting in a chair.

After plenty of anticipation, Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga is about to debut in theaters. Costner bet big on these projects, and he also bet that there is still plenty of interest in watching Westerns on the big screen. Although Westerns are rare now, they used to be one of the most popular genres in Hollywood, and they still get a resurgence every once in a while.

If you watched Horizon and enjoyed it, then we’ve put together a list of three other Westerns that you may also like. These Westerns run the gamut from classic to more modern, so there should be something that appeals to every taste.

Recommended Videos

Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Ennio Morricone - Once upon a time in the West (Sergio Leone film)

The end of an era of great classic Westerns, Once Upon a Time in the West tells the story of the battle for a single piece of land in Flagstaff, Arizona, that will make its owner insanely wealthy.

Featuring an extended opening sequence that is one of the tensest in the history of the genre, the kinds of beautiful vistas you rarely see anymore, and wonderful performances from Henry Fonda, Jason Robards, Charles Bronson, and the rest of the ensemble cast, Once Upon a Time in the West feels almost like the definitive Western of its day, and one that holds up incredibly well all these years later.

Once Upon a Time in the West is streaming on Paramount+.

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

3:10 To Yuma (2007) Official Trailer #1 - Russell Crowe, Christian Bale Movie

All the proof you need that the classic Western formula can still be wildly entertaining, 3:10 to Yuma is actually a remake of a classic 1957 film of the same name starring Glenn Ford. Both the original and the remake tells the story of a unsuccessful farmer who volunteers to escort an outlaw to a train that will take him to justice.

As the two form a fragile friendship on the road together, we come to appreciate how each of them fell into the lot they now have in life. Batman actor Christian Bale and Russell Crowe bounce off each other perfectly, and the movie’s many set pieces are a reminder that Westerns were action movies before action became a genre unto itself.

3:10 to Yuma is streaming on Peacock.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) Official Trailer #1 HD

More of a revisionist Western than the other two entries on this list, Jesse James tells the story of the mythical outlaw (Wolfs star Brad Pitt), but it also follows Robert Ford (Casey Affleck, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work), the lowly henchman who was fated to kill him.

This movie is much more about breaking down the myths around James than building them up, and as a result, it feels like a more honest depiction of what life in the Wild West was like. James was a thief to be sure, but it wasn’t until Ford’s jealousy drove him to kill his boss that Jesse James became the iconic outlaw that we all know and revere today.

The Assassination of Jesse James can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Like the Mad Max prequel Furiosa? Then stream these 3 great action movies right now
Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Almost a full decade after the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, director George Miller is back making movies in the universe that has defined his legacy. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hit theaters on May 24, and if you're coming out of that movie on a high, you might be looking for other movies that will give you a similar feeling.

While the obvious place to start is likely with the rest of the Mad Max saga, and with Fury Road in particular, those picks are a little too on the nose for this list. Instead, we're assuming that you want the same highs that Furiosa gave you, but are looking outside of the Mad Max franchise. We've selected three movies with similar vibes that are the perfect place to get started.
The Northman (2022)
THE NORTHMAN - Official Trailer - Only In Theaters April 22

Read more
3 great Tubi movies you should watch on Memorial Day
Josh Hartnett in Black Hawk Down, dirtied in army wear with a shocked and despaired look on his face.

Memorial Day is the time to honor all the men and women who gave their lives to fighting for our country. It’s also a day to celebrate the brave individuals who fought and survived, and those who continue to defend the U.S. As a federal holiday, many people use this day to visit lost family, friends, and others at cemeteries while also looking ahead to brighter days and the upcoming summer season.

If you’re spending quiet time at home with loved ones, you might want to curl up with a good movie. We have rounded up these three great Tubi movies featuring war and military themes that you should watch on Memorial Day.
All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)
All Quiet on the Western Front Official Trailer #1 - Lew Ayres Movie (1930) HD

Read more
Like the Netflix sci-fi movie Atlas? Then watch these three great films now
A woman looks at an AI interface in Atlas.

Netflix's latest action movie, Atlas, takes on one of the more pressing and existential issues of our time: artificial intelligence. The film, which stars Jennifer Lopez, follows a data analyst with a deep mistrust for AI who discovers that it may be the only way to take down a super soldier who is hell-bent on destroying humanity.

Although AI and movies about it feel more relevant than ever, this is hardly the first time that AI has been featured prominently in this kind of story. Long before we had the kind of real-world AI that we see today, we had movies that tackled the question head-on. We've selected three movies that expertly tackle the subject.
The Creator (2023)
The Creator | Official Trailer

Read more