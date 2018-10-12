Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘First Man’ review

'First Man' turns one small step for man into one amazing movie

Rick Marshall
By

Damien Chazelle has a knack for creating movies as beautiful as they are powerful.

First it was 2014’s achingly intense Whiplash, then it was 2016’s contemporary musical La La Land, and now Chazelle displays more of that same filmmaking magic with First Man, a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong that chronicles the events leading up to the Apollo 11 mission that made him the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.

And like both of the aforementioned, Oscar-nominated films he directed before it, First Man is a film that makes the cinematic experience feel fresh in unexpected ways.

Directed by Chazelle from a script penned by Academy Award winner Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), First Man casts Ryan Gosling as Armstrong, the aeronautical engineer and test pilot who — along with Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin — touched down on the moon in July 1969 in one of the most-watched moments in human history. Among the supporting cast members in the film are The Crown actress Claire Foy as Armstrong’s wife, Janet Shearon; Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) as Ed White, the first American to walk in space; Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) as Deke Slayton, NASA’s chief of the astronaut office; and Corey Stoll (Ant-Man) as Aldrin.

First Man review

Re-creating one of the defining moments of the last century is a tall order for even the most talented filmmakers, but Chazelle not only manages to capture the public drama of the event but also to present a deeply personal side of the experience from the perspective of Armstrong’s family and fellow astronauts, as well as Armstrong himself. At its core, First Man is as much a film about processing trauma and the nature of obsession as it is a film about flying to the moon, and Chazelle expertly balances the wide range of emotions at play in the film at any given point.

In both Whiplash and La La Land, Chazelle showed a knack for clever shots that complement a scene in its entirety — the music, the action, and the performances as a whole — and  that’s on full display in First Man, which takes you inside the crafts manned by Armstrong as only his perspective can offer.

From the creaking of stressed metal and seams, to crowded cockpits lit by the glow of myriad sensors and switches, to the ever-present hiss of circulating air and the crackle of radio static, First Man is steeped in a realism that makes every moment hold a sense of imminent triumph or disaster. Chazelle is a master of accentuating details, and First Man offers no shortage of otherwise nondescript background elements that become so much more through his lens.

1 of 22
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review
First Man review

As for Gosling, he doesn’t stray too far from the sort of performance audiences are accustomed to seeing from him at this point in his career.

The Apollo 11’s famous commander was known for being quiet, humble, and reserved, and that personality plays well to the acting strengths of Gosling, who typically gives his characters a sort of distant quality that makes their every action or word seem carefully considered. It’s a performance that feels a little too familiar for Gosling, but it’s right in line with the personality of the real-world character he’s playing.

Foy also delivers a performance that’s powerful in subtle ways, making the most of the screen time she’s given and her character’s role in Armstrong’s story. Her portrayal of Shearon doesn’t offer the spectacle of an award-winning performance, but it still carries the emotional weight such a role requires.

First Man review

From the acting, to the visuals, to (unsurprisingly) the sound, there’s a sense of authenticity that fills every pore of First Man.

The film deals with some of the heaviest topics — both physically and emotionally — that Chazelle has brought to the screen in any film so far, and he handles them in a way that makes deeply personal moments resonate as powerfully as the very public moments of Armstrong’s experience.

First Man doesn’t shy away from exploring the technical aspects of the mission and preceding events, either, and does a nice job of blending the tech-speak and aeronautical exposition into the action in digestible, audience-friendly ways.

That First Man can hit so many high marks in chronicling the Apollo 11 mission without resorting to the usual jingoistic, patriotic themes invoked around it speaks volumes to Chazelle’s talents as a filmmaker, to Singer’s script, and to the performances of the cast, which all gel to form an awe-inspiring cinematic experience.

First Man is an extraordinary film that conveys the magnitude of one of mankind’s greatest achievements in a way that makes a moment that occurred 50 years ago and more than 200,000 miles away feel truly personal today.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?
Up Next

A public/private autonomous driving institute blooms under the Arizona sun
venom review movie xxl
Movies & TV

Why so serious? Tom Hardy's head-chomping 'Venom' is pure comic book fun

In Sony Pictures' Venom, Mad Max star Tom Hardy delivers a performance so crazy that it makes a head-chomping alien a cheer-worthy hero in a film from Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer.
Posted By Rick Marshall
trashed 43 forza horizon 4 review 10
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games out right now

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best new movie trailers holmes and watson will ferrell john c reilly
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Rocketman,’ ‘Vice,’ ‘Holmes and Watson,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: New trailers for biopics Vice and Rocketman, as well as the comedy Holmes and Watson.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best movies on netflix the witch featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in October, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat is using VR to let you step inside its new original shows

Tuning in to your favorite shows not enough? Snap Originals will allow viewers to set into a virtual set. The new exclusive shows debut today with three different shows. Snap Originals are vertical, short, and exclusive to the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Sling TV, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Kris Wouk
pet sematary trailer news
Movies & TV

New ‘Pet Sematary’ trailer resurrects Stephen King’s terrifying story

Stephen King's terrifying 1983 novel Pet Sematary heads back to the big screen in 2019, and now we have the first trailer for the film, which follows a young family that discovers a burial ground with the power of resurrection.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Can't get enough lightsaber action? Here's how to get your Star Wars fix online

Few of us want to deal with DVDs or Blu-ray discs anymore. Unfortunately, the Star Wars movies are few and far between when it comes to streaming. If you want to watch Star Wars online, check out our guide on where to find the films online.
Posted By Kris Wouk
black mirror arkangel best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

The 10 best 'Black Mirror' episodes are thought-provoking, disturbing, mesmerizing

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one special, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made the list.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Movies & TV

15 epic sci-fi novels you should read before they become blockbuster films

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction movies coming out of Hollywood by picking up the books that inspired them. We compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We’ve got answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Brie Barbee
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
black widow movie news cast updates scarlett johansson avengers
Movies & TV

Scarlett Johansson lands humongous paycheck for ‘Black Widow’ solo movie

Black Widow fans will finally get what they've been asking for: A stand-alone superhero movie starring Scarlett Johansson is in the works now that the actress has signed a massive deal for the project.
Posted By Rick Marshall