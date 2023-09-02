3 Netflix comedy movies like Bottoms you should watch right now

As Bottoms continues to expand to more theaters, and becomes more and more of a phenomenon as a result, those who have already seen the movie may be hungry for something that matches that movie’s unique tone and style.

While black comedy is a difficult genre to do as well as Bottoms does it, there are some movies on Netflix that might fit the bill. The movies on this list all have something in common with Bottoms, even if none of them replicate everything that is making that movie so popular.

Do Revenge (2022)

Do Revenge | Official Trailer | Netflix

Few movies have the exact same tonal register as Bottoms, but one that manages to get fairly close is Do Revenge. The movie follows a former popular girl who teams up with a recent exchange student to enact revenge on the people they feel have wronged them.

Do Revenge is a high-pitched comedy, and Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes and Asteroid City‘s Maya Hawke are excellent as two young women who have abandoned their moral compasses completely. Even better, the movie has plenty of queer subtext, even if it doesn’t quite have the courage to make it part of the plot.

The Nice Guys (2016)

The Nice Guys - Main Trailer [HD]

A 1970s Los Angeles noir that is more comedy than drama, The Nice Guys follows an odd couple who find themselves on the same side as they start looking for a young woman who has gone missing and is being chased by some dangerous people.

Ryan Gosling (giving one of his best performances) and Russell Crowe are the anchors here, and they both deliver in absolutely spectacular fashion. Shane Black is one of the best writers and directors of black comedy in the world, and The Nice Guys is up there with his best work. The good news? Even if you’ve already seen it, The Nice Guys is one of the most rewatchable movies ever made.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah | Official Trailer | Netflix

This movie is, on the whole, much more wholesome than Bottoms, but You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has the same wonderful wit that made that movie a success. Starring Adam Sandler‘s daughters, as well as Sandler himself, the film follows two best friends who get into a major feud as their respective bat mitzvahs approach.

The movie is remarkably honest about how self-centered 13-year-olds can be, but it also has the generosity of spirit to make everyone feel human. A wonderful ensemble cast of young talent helps make this movie soar, and Sandler himself doesn’t miss a step working alongside his kids.

