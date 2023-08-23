Everything coming to Netflix in September 2023

While there’s a multitude of streamers to choose from, Netflix continues to be the primary destination for streaming movies and TV shows. With recent hit shows like The Lincoln Lawyer, Suits, and The Witcher season 3, plus blockbuster movies like Heart of Stone and the Jason Statham action movie Safe, Netflix still rules the streaming landscape like no other.

Netflix’s dominance will continue in September 2023 with the premiere of new seasons of hits shows like Sex Education, Virgin River, Love is Blind, and Top Boy. In addition, the new series Castlevania: Nocturne will debut, as will the charming rom-com Love at First Sight. Check the list below for everything that is coming to Netflix in September 2023.

September 1

A Day and a Half

In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.

Disenchantment: Part 5

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves.

Friday Night Plan

When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.

Happy Ending

A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna’s suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4

The season’s participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life and while preparing for an epic flag football showdown.

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece — Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece: Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece: Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

September 2

Love Again

September 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf?

They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf,” a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love.

September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.

Infamy

Predators

Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears, and more of the planet’s most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.

Reporting For Duty

When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Survivors, whistleblowers, and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decades-long cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

Tahir’s House

A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

September 7

Dear Child

A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.

GAMERA -Rebirth

In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3

In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.

Top Boy: Season 3

Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.

Virgin River: Season 5

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

What If

When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their new marriage apart.

September 8

A Time Called You

A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.

Burning Body

When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1

Ash, Pikachu, and their two friends, Misty and Brock, travel around helping Pokémon in need — all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.

Rosa Peral’s Tapes

This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral’s first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner.

Selling The OC: Season 2

O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors, and test the real estate waters in Cabo.

Spy Ops

Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.

September 12

Glow Up: Season 5

A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour, and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here

A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

Class Act

A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.

Freestyle

In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.

Wrestlers

At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries.

September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess’s timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.

Once Upon a Crime

While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

Thursday’s Widows

Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

September 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2

With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.

El Conde

Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, and the Solomon Islands.

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.

Miseducation

After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.

Wipeout Part 1

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5

Now that Opaline has captured Sparky’s Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever — and she won’t stop until she has all the power of Equestria!

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you, and why he keeps it real with Jesus.

The Saint of Second Chances

Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad’s career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself.

September 20

Hard Broken

A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

New Amsterdam: Season 5

September 21

Kengan Ashura: Season 2

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

Scissor Seven: Season 4

After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin.

Sex Education: Season 4

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he’s not the only sex therapist on campus.

September 22

The Black Book

After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She’s broke, uninspired, and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can’t write.

Love Is Blind: Season 5

Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns, and triangles in search of true love.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world.

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs — and lots of learning!

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.

September 27

Encounters

Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It’s not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.

Overhaul

When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

Street Flow 2

Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge, and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix Anime

Castlevania: Nocturne

France, 1792: It begins. This new animated series in the Castlevania universe comes from showrunners Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley and directors Sam Deats and Adam Deats.

Love is in the Air

A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered.

September 29

Choona

When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless, yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.

Do Not Disturb

A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.

Nowhere

Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it.

