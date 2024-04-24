 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 movies leaving Netflix in April 2024 you have to watch now

Dan Girolamo
By
Miles Teller sits at a drum kit in Whiplash.
Sony Pictures Classics

The end of April means Hollywood is heading into the summer blockbuster season. The new month also signals the removal of many notable films on Netflix. Step Brothers, The Florida Project, The Sting, and the first three Jurassic Park films will be unavailable on Netflix starting May 1.

The list does not stop at the six films mentioned above. We selected five additional films departing Netflix at the end of April. Our choices include an Oscar-winning psychological thriller revolving around jazz, an iconic comedy from the 1990s, and a billion-dollar-grossing comic book villain origin story.

Recommended Videos

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Tiffany and Pat at the dance studio in Silver Linings Playbook
The Weinstein Company

To quote Aaron Rodgers, “How can you not be romantic about football?” Football is a beautiful game with jaw-dropping plays, eccentric personalities, and passionate fan bases, making the sport the perfect backdrop for the romantic dramedy Silver Linings Playbook. Following a stint in a mental institution, Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper) is released into the care of his parents, including his Philadelphia Eagles-loving father (Robert De Niro).

Related

A changed man, Pat strives to find the positives in every situation. While exercising one day, Pat receives an interesting offer from the widowed Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence). If Pat serves as her dance partner, then Tiffany will help Pat win his estranged wife back. When he begins to fall for Tiffany, Pat is forced to reexamine his relationships and determine what’s important to him. Will that be a trip down memory lane, or is everything Pat needs in front of him?

Stream Silver Linings Playbook on Netflix.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels disturbing their "hitchhiker" in Dumb & Dumber.
New Line Cinema

In 1994, Jim Carrey began his ascent to the No. 1 comedy movie star in the world. Carrey starred in three films that year: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and a film leaving Netflix this month, Dumb and Dumber. Best friends Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) are dumb as rocks, but that doesn’t stop them from trying to build successful lives. Lloyd, a limo driver, falls in love with Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly), the woman he brings to the airport.

When Mary purposely leaves a briefcase at the airport, Lloyd intervenes and retrieves it. However, Lloyd is unaware that Mary left the case as ransom. Lloyd and Harry set off on a road trip to Aspen, Colorado, a place where the beer flows like wine and beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano, to return the briefcase. To say hijinks ensue would be an understatement, as these two goofs become two of the defining comedic characters of the ’90s.

Stream Dumb and Dumber on Netflix.

Whiplash (2014)

Miles Teller drums while JK Simmons stares in front in Whiplash.
Sony Pictures Classics

What does greatness cost? Damian Chazelle depicts the pursuit of perfection through the eyes of an aspiring musician in Whiplash. Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is a jazz drummer and a first-year student at a prestigious music conservatory. Andrew dreams of becoming a great drummer like his idol, Buddy Rich. Terrence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons) notices Andrew’s potential and recruits him to play in the school’s top ensemble band.

On his first day with the band, Fletcher berates Andrew by insulting his musical knowledge and slapping him in the face. Fletcher even hurls a chair at Andrew’s head when he’s in the wrong tempo. While this might deter most musicians, it only motivates Andrew, who pushes away his friends and loved ones to concentrate on becoming a better drummer. Backed by terrific performances from Teller and Simmons, Whiplash is a brilliant examination of the human spirit and what the greats are willing to do to be the best.

Stream Whiplash on Netflix.

Warrior (2011)

A man stands above his opponent in the octagon.
Lionsgate

Warrior, the 2011 sports drama from Gavin O’Connor, will make even the toughest man in the world shed a few tears. After a stint in the Marines, Tommy Riordan (Tom Hardy) enlists the help of his estranged father (Nick Nolte) to help him train for Sparta, a mixed martial arts tournament with a grand prize of $5 million. Unbeknownst to Tommy, his older brother Brendan (Joel Edgerton), a high school physics teacher, also gains a spot in Sparta, hoping to win the money to save his home from foreclosure.

The two brothers have a complicated past that forced them to separate. Now, the brothers are on a collision course to settle their differences in the octagon. Warrior is an effective sports movie featuring excellent mixed martial arts scenes inside the cage. However, the film is at its best when it focuses on conflict outside the cage, as two brothers and their recovering alcoholic father confront their familial problems. Warrior’s compassion and grace certainly pack a punch. 

Stream Warrior on Netflix.

Joker (2019)

Joaquin Phoenix smokes a cigarette in Joker.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Before he sings and dances with the love of his life in JokerFolie à Deux, revisit Joker and the origin story of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), who would become one of Gotham City’s most notorious criminals. Arthur is an aspiring comedian and clown who suffers from severe mental illness. Society has bullied and rejected Arthur, causing him to sink into the city’s criminal underworld.

As he slowly descends into madness, Arthur gains more confidence and takes on the persona of the Joker, a nihilistic clown who becomes a symbol of chaos and anarchy. Love it or hate it, Joker is a brilliant showcase for Phoenix, whose bold portrayal of DC’s iconic villain resulted in him winning the award for Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars.

Stream Joker on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 19-21)
A woman holds her camera in Anna.

At movie theaters nationwide this weekend, the action and horror genres will be well served with the simultaneous debuts of Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the vampire ballerina movie Abigail. (I'm not making that second one up; it exists!) Those movies have their fans, but it's not a stretch to predict there will be quite a few people who will want to stay home to see what's on streaming instead.

The king of those streamers, Netflix, always has something for everyone.And  Digital Trends has crafted a selection of three underrated movies currently streaming on Netflix that are worth your time and attention this weekend. One is a guilty pleasure action movie, another is an underrated comedy from eight years ago, and the last one is a little-seen thriller from 2020.

Read more
3 free underrated movies you should stream this weekend (April 19-21)
Three waiters point with joking expression on their faces.

What's on tap for movies this weekend? Zack Snyder returns with the second entry in his Netflix franchise, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. That movie will almost certainly chart on Netflix's most popular movies of the week. And if you want to leave the house and head to the theater, Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Radio Silence's Abigail are two intriguing options.

But people have to pay money to stream movies on a service like Netflix or watch a film inside a theater. However, FAST services, like Tubi and Amazon Freevee, offer thousands of movies for free (with ads). We picked out three underrated and free movies to stream this weekend. Our selections include a raunchy workplace comedy, a frightening horror movie, and a little-seen romantic dramedy.
Waiting... (2005)

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (April 2024)
Staz Nair and Djimon Hounsou in Rebel Moon: – Part Two The Scargiver.

It's always a bit of an adventure to try and stay ahead of the most popular movies on Netflix, especially when films like the unheralded 2019 action thriller Anna leap to the very top of the list. Because after spending a lot of money on Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, Netflix would obviously like to see that original film land in the top spot. Time will tell if the second half of Rebel Moon outperforms the first part. but action fans are really going to enjoy their movie nights this weekend.

Fortunately, Netflix isn't reliant on any single genre. The streamer has a vast library of original movies across all genres, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, romantic comedies, horror, and more. And we've put together the standout titles in our roundup of the best movies on Netflix right now.

Read more