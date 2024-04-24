5 movies leaving Netflix in April 2024 you have to watch now

The end of April means Hollywood is heading into the summer blockbuster season. The new month also signals the removal of many notable films on Netflix. Step Brothers, The Florida Project, The Sting, and the first three Jurassic Park films will be unavailable on Netflix starting May 1.

The list does not stop at the six films mentioned above. We selected five additional films departing Netflix at the end of April. Our choices include an Oscar-winning psychological thriller revolving around jazz, an iconic comedy from the 1990s, and a billion-dollar-grossing comic book villain origin story.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

To quote Aaron Rodgers, “How can you not be romantic about football?” Football is a beautiful game with jaw-dropping plays, eccentric personalities, and passionate fan bases, making the sport the perfect backdrop for the romantic dramedy Silver Linings Playbook. Following a stint in a mental institution, Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper) is released into the care of his parents, including his Philadelphia Eagles-loving father (Robert De Niro).

A changed man, Pat strives to find the positives in every situation. While exercising one day, Pat receives an interesting offer from the widowed Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence). If Pat serves as her dance partner, then Tiffany will help Pat win his estranged wife back. When he begins to fall for Tiffany, Pat is forced to reexamine his relationships and determine what’s important to him. Will that be a trip down memory lane, or is everything Pat needs in front of him?

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

In 1994, Jim Carrey began his ascent to the No. 1 comedy movie star in the world. Carrey starred in three films that year: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and a film leaving Netflix this month, Dumb and Dumber. Best friends Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) are dumb as rocks, but that doesn’t stop them from trying to build successful lives. Lloyd, a limo driver, falls in love with Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly), the woman he brings to the airport.

When Mary purposely leaves a briefcase at the airport, Lloyd intervenes and retrieves it. However, Lloyd is unaware that Mary left the case as ransom. Lloyd and Harry set off on a road trip to Aspen, Colorado, a place where the beer flows like wine and beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano, to return the briefcase. To say hijinks ensue would be an understatement, as these two goofs become two of the defining comedic characters of the ’90s.

Whiplash (2014)

What does greatness cost? Damian Chazelle depicts the pursuit of perfection through the eyes of an aspiring musician in Whiplash. Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is a jazz drummer and a first-year student at a prestigious music conservatory. Andrew dreams of becoming a great drummer like his idol, Buddy Rich. Terrence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons) notices Andrew’s potential and recruits him to play in the school’s top ensemble band.

On his first day with the band, Fletcher berates Andrew by insulting his musical knowledge and slapping him in the face. Fletcher even hurls a chair at Andrew’s head when he’s in the wrong tempo. While this might deter most musicians, it only motivates Andrew, who pushes away his friends and loved ones to concentrate on becoming a better drummer. Backed by terrific performances from Teller and Simmons, Whiplash is a brilliant examination of the human spirit and what the greats are willing to do to be the best.

Warrior (2011)

Warrior, the 2011 sports drama from Gavin O’Connor, will make even the toughest man in the world shed a few tears. After a stint in the Marines, Tommy Riordan (Tom Hardy) enlists the help of his estranged father (Nick Nolte) to help him train for Sparta, a mixed martial arts tournament with a grand prize of $5 million. Unbeknownst to Tommy, his older brother Brendan (Joel Edgerton), a high school physics teacher, also gains a spot in Sparta, hoping to win the money to save his home from foreclosure.

The two brothers have a complicated past that forced them to separate. Now, the brothers are on a collision course to settle their differences in the octagon. Warrior is an effective sports movie featuring excellent mixed martial arts scenes inside the cage. However, the film is at its best when it focuses on conflict outside the cage, as two brothers and their recovering alcoholic father confront their familial problems. Warrior’s compassion and grace certainly pack a punch.

Joker (2019)

Before he sings and dances with the love of his life in Joker: Folie à Deux, revisit Joker and the origin story of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), who would become one of Gotham City’s most notorious criminals. Arthur is an aspiring comedian and clown who suffers from severe mental illness. Society has bullied and rejected Arthur, causing him to sink into the city’s criminal underworld.

As he slowly descends into madness, Arthur gains more confidence and takes on the persona of the Joker, a nihilistic clown who becomes a symbol of chaos and anarchy. Love it or hate it, Joker is a brilliant showcase for Phoenix, whose bold portrayal of DC’s iconic villain resulted in him winning the award for Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars.

