5 movies leaving Prime Video in April 2024 you have to watch

Amazon Prime Video is a treasure trove of movies and TV shows. While some require an add-on subscription to a service like Paramount+ or AMC+, others are available as part of your Amazon Prime subscription. Keep in mind that now you need to pay a small fee on top of that to get access ad-free. But either way, the movies that come with that base subscription are available to you at any time. That is, until they’re gone.

Movies come and go on Amazon, so you’ll want to keep track of expiring titles. There are five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in April that you’ll want to watch before they go. They’re all fabulous films that range from the 1980s up to the 2010s and feature A-list talent. Check these out before they are removed from the service before the end of the month.

The Big Short (2015)

The Big Short Trailer (2015) ‐ Paramount Pictures

Adam McKay, known for his time as head writer on sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, as well as his frequent collaborations with Will Ferrell on movies like Anchorman and Talladega Nights, co-wrote and directed this comedy-drama about a serious, gripping true story. The 2007-2008 financial crisis brought companies, investors, and individuals to their knees, triggered by the infamous housing bubble. The movie follows the fascinating lead-up to that crisis and is centered around eccentric hedge fund manager named Michael Burry (Christian Bale), who discovered that the market was unstable and anticipated the collapse that was to come.

The Big Short is heavy on financial and investment dialogue, and for those who aren’t familiar with the industry, it might otherwise go over their heads. But the movie features actors and other celebrities like Margot Robbie, the late Anthony Bourdain, and Selena Gomez in cameos that break the fourth wall and explain in layman’s terms what’s going on. From subprime mortgages to synthetic collateralized debt obligations, you’ll come out of the movie feeling like a financial expert, or at that you have gained a better understanding of the crisis. The Big Short received several Academy Award nominations and won for Best Adapted Screenplay. It’s a trip down memory lane that highlights greed, capitalism, and the chase for the almighty buck.

Chaplin (1992)

Chaplin helped nab Robert Downey Jr. his first Academy Award nomination (he finally won this year for Oppenheimer and was previously nominated in 2009 for Tropic Thunder). But this is the one performance that sticks out for fans of his work, as the actor fully encapsulated the life, personality, and mannerisms of iconic English comic actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin. The story begins with an elderly Chaplin reminiscing about his life and flips back in time to recall pivotal moments that led to his illustrious career.

While it isn’t an entirely accurate depiction of every facet of Chaplin’s life, what really makes Chaplin stand out is Downey Jr.’s incredible performance. While so many have linked him with the Marvel character Iron Man for so long, his role in Oppenheimer reminded fans of how deeply talented he is as a serious actor as well. Hot off Downey Jr.’s long-awaited Oscar win, it’s a perfect time to watch or rewatch Chaplin.

The Untouchables (1987)

This classic crime film stars Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner, Charles Martin Smith, Andy Garcia, Robert De Niro, and the late Sean Connery in a story loosely based on real-life events involving federal agent Eliot Ness and his formation of a group known as Untouchables during Prohibition. While the story itself is largely fictionalized, the basic plot of notorious mobster Al Capone supplying liquor illegally to Chicago businesses and Ness’ (Kevin Costner) attempts to thwart his empire are rooted in fact.

The Untouchables was a massive success, earning four Academy Award nominations, with Connery winning for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Irish-American officer Jimmy Malone, who helps Ness in his fight. If you’re looking for a great gangster thriller to sink your teeth into before the calendar hits May, stream this movie before it’s gone from Amazon Prime Video.

M3GAN (2022)

The sci-fi horror movie about a twisted and evil doll is moving to Peacock, so you’ll want to watch it before it makes the switch. M3GAN is about Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist secretly working on a humanoid robot named M3GAN (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) that’s powered by AI. She believes M3GAN will be a perfect companion for kids, particularly her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), who moved in with her following the tragic death of the little girl’s parents.

As with any cautionary AI story, M3GAN is at first a great friend, but she soon begins to operate independently, targeting anything she perceives to be a threat to Cady. From killing a neighbor’s dog to maiming a child bully, M3GAN becomes increasingly violent and dangerous. M3GAN is totally campy horror fun that became a massive hit when it was released. A sequel called M3GAN 2.0 is already in development and set for release in 2025, so you’ll want to watch the original to prepare for the follow-up to M3GAN’s sinister plans.

The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator (1984) Official Trailer - Arnold Schwarzenegge Movie

The film that spawned the catchphrase “I’ll be back” The Terminator won’t be back on Amazon Prime Video in May. You’ll need to watch it soon to relive the story of the cybernetic assassin known as the Terminator as he travels back in time to eliminate Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son is destined to save humankind from extinction in the future. The Terminator is part of a hostile AI known as Skynet that exists in the postapocalyptic future and his mission is to save his kind from human intervention.

Co-written and directed by James Cameron and co-written and produced by Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead), The Terminator is one of those movies you can watch again and again and it never gets old. The movie features impressive special effects for the time that involve miniatures and stop-motion animation, along with Schwarzenegger’s looming presence as a then-rising action movie star. The Terminator helped launch not only Schwarzenegger’s career, but Cameron’s as well.

