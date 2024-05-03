3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in May 2024

Are you looking for more rom-coms on Netflix? Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place. Netflix’s library is a great destination for rom-coms, ranging from feel-good comedies and raunchy adventures to teen romance and critical classics. Some of the best rom-coms on Netflix include No Hard Feelings, The Holiday, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, and Set It Up.

Those four movies are only a taste of what you can find in the romance section. Below, you’ll find three additional movies available to stream in May. Our selections include a love story involving two standout entertainers, a charming comedy involving weddings, and the sleeper hit of 2023.

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wedding Planner catches Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey at the perfect time as both were at the height of their silver screen careers in 2001. Lopez and McConaughey are no strangers to rom-coms in the early 2000s, as both actors would go on to dominate the genre for the rest of the decade, but The Wedding Planner remains the best of the bunch.

Mary Fiore (Lopez) is a wedding planner with no time for her love life. Yet, Mary’s attitude changes after meeting Steve Edison (McConaughey), a pediatrician who rescues her from a fatal crash. It’s love at first sight as Mary spends a magical night with Steve. But Mary’s hopes for love come crashing down the next day upon learning of Steve’s engagement to the wealthy Fran Donnelly (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras). It gets worse when Fran hires Mary to plan her wedding. Will the career-driven Mary put her professional ambitions first, or will she sacrifice her job for the man of her dreams?

Anyone But You (2023)

Behind Barbenheimer‘s success and Marvel’s decline, the Anyone But You phenomenon is one of the most intriguing takeaways from 2023. With a $25 million budget, Anyone But You became the sleeper hit of the year with a worldwide box office gross of $219 million. Thanks to Sony’s partnership with Netflix, Anyone But You is now available to stream, where it quickly became one of the service’s most popular moves.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star as Bea and Ben, two young professionals who hit it off at a coffee shop in New York City. Their date goes well, but an awkward encounter the next morning forces the two to move on from one another. Six months later, Bea’s sister, Halle (Hadley Robinson), and Pete’s sister, Claudia (Alexandra Shipp), are engaged to be married in Sydney. At this point, Bea and Ben can’t stand each other. To satisfy their parents and make their exes jealous, Bea and Ben pretend to be a couple. The charade works until real feelings begin to surface, complicating their arrangement.

Wedding Season (2022)

Finding a spouse is hard enough. Now try doing it with an insurmountable amount of pressure from your parents. In Wedding Season, Asha Maurya (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi Shah (How I Met Your Father’s Suraj Sharma) are two single Indian Americans struggling to satisfy their parents’ wishes for them regarding love and relationships.

After an unsuccessful date between Asha and Ravi, the two coincidentally meet at a later wedding. To appease their parents, Asha and Ravi agree to pretend they are dating and attend all of their upcoming weddings as a couple. Asha and Ravi form a genuine connection as they spend more time together. Maybe a pretend relationship can transform into the real thing after all.

