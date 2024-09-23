5 movies leaving Netflix in September 2024 you have to watch now

September has been a good month on Netflix, especially with the arrival of Rebel Ridge. Jeremy Saulnier’s action thriller stars Aaron Pierre as a former Marine who takes on the corrupt police officers of a small town. With a star-making performance from Pierre and riveting action scenes, Rebel Ridge will easily become one of Netflix’s most popular movies of 2024.

Rebel Ridge will remain on Netflix because it is considered one of the streamer’s original films. However, licensed movies depart from the streamer every month. September is no different. Of the handful of movies leaving Netflix, consider watching these five movies, including a sci-fi classic, a 1980s teen comedy, and a riveting war drama.

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future is the perfect blockbuster — original, smart, funny, and entertaining. All age groups love Back to the Future for its easy-to-understand adventure, so don’t worry about the sci-fi jargon. Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is a teenager living in 1985. He leaves his house one night to help his friend, scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), with an experiment. Libyan terrorists interrupt the test and attempt to kill Marty, which eventually leads to him going to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean.

Stuck in the past, Marty runs into teenage versions of his parents (Crispin Glover and Lea Thompson) and interrupts the meeting when they fall in love. With the aid of Doc, Marty must make his parents fall in love before attempting his return to 1985 or risk altering the space-time continuum and destroying his universe.

Stream Back to the Future on Netflix.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

No filmmaker is more integral to the coming-of-age movement of the 1980s than John Hughes. The Chicago-based filmmaker is behind several classic teen comedies, including Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. However, his best edition to the genre is The Breakfast Club.

On a Saturday morning, five students from different walks of life arrive at their high school for all-day detention. The students include Claire Standish (Molly Ringwald), the queen bee; Andrew Clark (Emilio Estevez), the jock; Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy), the social outcast; Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall), the nerd; and John Bender (Judd Nelson), the rebel. The group begins as enemies, but throughout the day, they slowly realize that they share the same feelings of anxiety and resentment that many teenagers face.

Stream The Breakfast Club on Netflix.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is an aptly chosen title for the 1990s comedy. The two dummies at the center of the film are best friends Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels), who are not the sharpest tools in the shed. While working as a limousine driver, Lloyd comes across a suitcase full of money that belonged to Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly). Lloyd fell in love with Mary on his short drive with her to the airport.

Lloyd and Harry load up the Shaggin’ Wagon and embark on a cross-country road trip to find Mary in Aspen, a place where “the beer flows like wine and beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano.” The plot might be dumb, but the laughs are plentiful. Don’t ask questions; enjoy the comedic genius of Carrey and Daniels.

Stream Dumb and Dumber on Netflix.

The Conjuring (2013)

When done correctly, demonic possession films always play well with audiences. Most of these spooky tales are based on true stories. What’s scarier than a story that actually happened to someone? The Conjuring follows the supernatural exploits of Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) Warren, paranormal investigators and demonologists who rose to prominence in the 1970s. Their next case involves Roger (Ron Livingston) and Carolyn Perron (Lili Taylor), who believe their new farmhouse in Rhode Island is haunted.

Upon further investigation, the Warrens believe a hostile demon is occupying the house, leading to a series of strange occurrences. When the demon makes its presence known, the Warrens must rid the house of its presence before it occupies one of the children. With terrific jump scares and a spine-chilling atmosphere, The Conjuring is an effective thriller with legitimately frightening moments.

Stream The Conjuring on Netflix.

The Outpost (2019)

The Outpost is a riveting, edge-of-your-seat military drama that is impressively made and harrowing to watch. Yet, a July 2020 release at the height of COVID-19 buried its chances of gaining traction with audiences. Ever since it hit Netflix, The Outpost has gained a devoted following, with many declaring it one of the more underrated war movies of the last decade.

During the war in Afghanistan, a group of soldiers man Combat Outpost Keating, a secluded community surrounded by three mountains. In other words, the soldiers are susceptible to an attack from the Taliban. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened in 2009, and the ensuing Battle of Kamdesh became one of the bloodiest fights of the war.

Stream The Outpost on Netflix.