Rebel Ridge trailer: Jeremy Saulnier’s new thriller pits one man against corrupt cops

One man is determined to defeat small-town corruption in the trailer for Rebel Ridge, a new Netflix film from Jeremy Saulnier.

Former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) rides his bike to the small town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. The ride ends abruptly when two of the town’s police officers unjustly knock Terry off his bike and seize his life’s savings. After trying to report the crime, Terry quickly realizes the town breeds corruption under police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his crooked cops. These cops messed with the wrong Marine, as Terry unleashes havoc on the department and uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the entire town.

“These cops might end up on top, but they don’t get any more outs,” Terry says before coming to blows with law enforcement.

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix

Rebel Ridge also stars AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell.

Saulnier writes, directs, and produces Rebel Ridge, his first feature film since 2018’s Hold the Dark. Saulnier is arguably best known for 2015’s Green Room, a thriller set in a green room where a punk rock band is being held hostage by neo-Nazis after witnessing a murder. Rebel Ridge’s additional producers include Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Macon Blair, and Anish Savjani.

John Boyega was originally cast to star in Rebel Ridge, with filming set for April 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed filming to May 2021. In June 2021, Boyega departed the project, with Netflix citing “family reasons.” The Hollywood Reporter cited Boyega’s unhappiness with the script and accommodations as the reason for his departure, though the actor later denied the allegations. Pierre replaced Boyega in October 2021, and filming restarted in April 2022.

Rebel Ridge streams on Netflix on September 6, 2024.