The best, free feature-length movies on YouTube

Back in 2011, Google quietly rolled out the YouTube.com/movies section. Since then, its library of titles you can rent, purchase, or stream has grown considerably, adding up to more movies than you could watch in a lifetime. If you don’t want to pay for a streaming service like Netflix or HBO, you can view some free movies on Youtube, but it’s tough to find stuff that isn’t illegally uploaded in poor quality.

Many of the movies that are available are documentaries, campy horror flicks, and older titles from Hollywood’s “Golden Age,” and it’s tough to make an educated choice when you’re faced with numerous selections you’ve never heard of. So, to help save you some time in your search for something to watch, we’ve sifted through the site to bring you this list of the best full — and, of course, free — movies on YouTube.