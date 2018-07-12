Tired of Netflix? Here's where to find free, legal movies online

Everyone has those days where they fire up Netflix or Hulu, only to find they’ve already watched every good movie the service has to offer. Few of us have actually seen all the movies on Netflix (is that even possible?) but it’s reasonable to look for other options when you just can’t find anything interesting. If you’re resourceful, you’ll grab your laptop and open your browser, but where do you go from there? There are millions of sites out there that (supposedly) offer high-quality versions of the latest movies, yet most are just as trustworthy as they are legal — i.e. not at all.

That is why we put together a list of sites where you can watch movies online for free, without breaking any laws or jeopardizing your computer’s security. The following are some of the most trustworthy video-streaming services on the internet and, combined, they house more movies than you could watch in a lifetime. Things move quickly online, though, so get streaming!

Crackle Crackle is owned by Sony, so it features a robust lineup of movies and TV shows from Sony Pictures Entertainment. In the collection of full-length movies, you’ll find a good number of blockbuster hits along with a generous smattering of obscure B-movies. There is a diverse library of freebies, but rather than keeping movies on the site indefinitely, Crackle cycles through them, posting titles online for a limited period. Crackle is a great resource, though the constant interruptions from advertisers can get old pretty quickly.

YouTube This one is really a no-brainer. Everyone knows YouTube is the biggest video-hosting service online, and you probably already use the site for silly cat videos and footage of people getting hit with exercise balls. But YouTube has a sizable collection of feature-length movies on its free tier as well. Granted, the majority of these are B-list novelties, but there are a few quality flicks hiding in there, and we’ve even dug up some of the best free movies on YouTube for you. In addition to the free, Google-curated movies, there are thousands of films on the site that won’t show up unless you search directly for them. If you’re looking for a particular flick, especially an older one, it’s worth performing a quick search on YouTube to see if someone has posted it. These aren’t always uploaded by the film’s rights holders, and many of them are divided into episodes and playlists, but as they say, beggars can’t be choosers. Finding free movies on YouTube is getting more difficult lately, as more rights holders are opting to offer their films for rent via the service, and YouTube also has subscription tiers like YouTube Red and its live TV streaming service, YouTube Live. Still, you’ll find plenty to watch, especially if your standards aren’t too high regarding the quality of the stream.

Vimeo YouTube might be the biggest video-hosting site, but Vimeo is probably the best. Yeah, them’s fighting words, but Vimeo has the muscle to back them up. The site dons a clean layout that’s devoid of ads and benefits from an active user community that’s widely considered more professional and constructive than YouTube’s. From this community emerges a lot of great original short and feature-length films. Vimeo also has an On-Demand section where users can purchase full-length movies and television shows. The majority of these are independently produced by Vimeo users, but some offerings are produced by major studios as well. Either way, Vimeo is a great place to find free, high-quality movies.

Pluto TV Though it may not be nearly as well-known as the above services, Pluto TV is absolutely worthy of your attention. Not only are on-demand films available, but the service is also a totally free live TV streaming service, hosting content curated from across the web. While the channels vary wildly, we’re focused here on the movies. Pluto TV currently features nine live movie channels, perfect if you want to watch something but don’t know what. There are two general purpose movie channels, with the rest being focused on specific genres or categories: Action movies, Flicks of Fury, Horror 24/7, Classic Movies, Black Cinema, Gravitas Movies, and The Asylum. Pluto TV’s on-demand movie library is relatively small and rotates frequently, but offers just as much variety as its live movie channels. In additions to films shown on its live channels, you’ll find a library that runs the gamut from Braveheart to The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. It’s also available on a ton of devices in addition to your computer, like the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, and more. For more on everything available on Pluto TV, see our guide to the service.