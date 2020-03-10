Your couch is your new best friend. Might as well turn on the TV and embrace it! And now you don’t need to feel guilty for skipping social outings and wearing sweatpants until noon. You’re being responsible.

But what to watch? When the standard 30 Rock marathon runs thin, we have all the hidden gems that never made it to your Netflix or Hulu queue. Engrossing dramas? Check. Comedic relief? Check. Enlightening documentaries to make you feel just a little less guilty about all your tube time? We’ve got that, and a lot more.