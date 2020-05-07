Alamo Drafthouse announced on Thursday a new video-on-demand platform to bring people the films they want to see from the comfort of their homes.

Alamo On Demand is available on its website now and soon for iOS and Android apps. You’ll be able to rent — and in some cases, buy — a variety of new releases, eclectic films, and classic favorites.

The dine-in theater chain will play host to titles such as Spaceship Earth, Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl, Parasite, John Wick 3, and more on the new platform.

Alamo Drafthouse will also be adding titles from Sony Pictures and says that more movie studio partners will follow.

“We firmly believe that nothing can or ever will replace the cinematic experience, but we also know that even once our theaters are back up and running (and they will be), we’ll be able to use and evolve this service into something special — a curated library of incredible entertainment that we’ll champion from the festival circuit to our theaters and right into your living room,” Alamo’s announcement says.

Like all other movie theater chains, Alamo Drafthouse shuttered its locations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since movies can’t be released in theaters right now, movie studios such as Universal Pictures is releasing some of its current films to Xfinity On Demand as a way for people to still get to see new films.

Last month, the movie ticket purchasing giant Fandango bought Vudu, a movie streaming service, so moviegoers that are stuck at home still have options to find and watch their favorite movies.

The movie industry has taken a big hit because of the coronavirus, and global box office receipts could take a $20 billion hit because of the pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only is movie theater attendance at a standstill, but the production of future blockbusters is also screeching to a halt. Big-name movies such as No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Fast & Furious 9, and more have delayed their production or release.

