All of the big movies delayed by the coronavirus so far

The effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak are being felt all around the world, and in nearly every industry, community, and facet of our lives. Hollywood has been no exception to that trend, with one upcoming movie premiere after another canceled, postponed, or otherwise delayed due to the dangers posed by the pandemic.

The number of high-profile movies affected by the Coronavirus is growing every day, so in order to keep track of where the most highly anticipated films currently stand, we’ve put together this list of upcoming films impacted by the virus.

One of the first (and biggest) films to have its release date pushed back, the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise was initially scheduled to hit theaters in April 2020, but has now had that date pushed back seven months to November 25.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

The sequel to 2018’s family-friendly Peter Rabbit won’t hit theaters on April 3 as originally planned, but will now premiere August 7 in US theaters.

Initially scheduled to premiere March 20, the sequel to the 2018 alien-invasion thriller A Quiet Place has had its release date postponed indefinitely, with no new schedule announced for the film’s arrival in theaters.

F9 (Fast & Furious 9)

Just a little while after A Quiet Place Part II was officially pulled from the movie release calendar, the ninth installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise also had its premiere pushed back. Instead of hitting theaters May 22, the film will premiere almost a full year later on April 2, 2021.

Mulan

Disney pulled its live-action remake of the 1998 animated movie of the same name from its original, March 27 release date, but has yet to set a new premiere for the film. The studio is reportedly hoping to squeeze it into the movie calendar in 2020.

Delays are nothing new for The New Mutants, the final film in the X-Men franchise previously produced by 20th Century Fox, which was later acquired by The Walt Disney Company. The film was initially expected to premiere in April 2018, only to be delayed three times due to studio calendar-shuffling before settling on a release date of April 3. Now, that release date has also been pushed back — this time due to the Coronavirus — to an unspecified date in 2020.

More delays possible

Disney announced on Friday, March 13 that it would halt production of some of its live-action films, including The Little Mermaid, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Shrunk. It’s not clear

The premieres of several high-profile films scheduled for release in May and beyond remain in question at this point, pending the global response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Among those films, Marvel’s Black Widow on May 1 is the next blockbuster on the horizon, followed by Disney’s Artemis Fowl on May 29.

If the threatof Coronavirus extends beyond May, the June 5 premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 could be in jeopardy, as well as the June 26 premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

We’ll update this list if/when more delays are announced.

