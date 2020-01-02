A Quiet Place Part II: Everything we know about the movie so far

The 2018 film A Quiet Place was one of the year’s surprise hits, offering audiences a tense thriller featuring a young family trying to survive in a world where terrifying creatures hunt anyone who makes a sound. A Quiet Place Part II brings back director and screenwriter John Krasinski behind the camera and picks up where the first film left off.

Here’s everything we know about A Quiet Place Part II, which is scheduled to hit theaters March 20, 2020.

The trailer

The first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II (see above) debuted on January 1. The trailer features a mix of new and familiar faces for fans of the first film, as well as a look back at the first, horrifying day the creatures made their presence known.

The cast

Returning from the first film are cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, who play the surviving members of the Abbott family.

A Quiet Place Part II also adds newcomers Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator) to the franchise in unidentified roles.

The story

Krasinski began writing the script for the sequel a few months after A Quiet Place hit theaters, and the film reportedly picks up shortly after the events of that film, with the Abbott family setting out to find more survivors after their farmhouse was destroyed.

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II reads as follows: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The release date

Paramount Pictures set March 20, 2020, as the release date for A Quiet Place Part II. That opening weekend puts the film in theaters just under two years after the original film’s premiere.

Currently, A Quiet Place Part II is scheduled to debut a week after giant-monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong and a week before Disney’s live-action Mulan.

