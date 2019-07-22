The Eternals: Everything we know about Marvel’s phase 4 movie

Share

We finally know more about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as Marvel Studios is already moving ahead with its Phase 4 plans — plans that include The Eternals.

Set to be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) from a script penned by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals will introduce a new pantheon of powerful heroes and villains to the MCU, and already has some high-profile actors attached, including Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. Here’s everything we know about The Eternals, which hits theaters November 6, 2020.

The cast

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie was the first, familiar face to join the cast of The Eternals. During Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, it was revealed that Jolie will play Thena, a powerful Eternal known for her knowledge and fighting prowess who is similar to the Greek goddess Athena.

The Eternals won’t be Jolie’s first foray into comic book movies. She previously starred in 2008’s Wanted, an adaptation of the comic of the same name, and has starred in various other action-friendly sci-fi and fantasy films over the years, including the Tomb Raider franchise (based on the video games) and 2014’s Maleficent. The film would be her first live-action film based on a superhero comic, though.

Joining Jolie in the film will be Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden as Ikaris, one of the central figures in the film’s story and one of the most powerful Eternals. Madden is best known for playing Robb Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The cast is filled out by Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as Kingo, Train to Busan actor Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Oscar-nominatd Frida star Salma Hayek (pictured below) as Ajak (the leader of the Eternals), The Walking Dead actress Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Lia McHugh (The Lodge) as Sprite.

The story

The Eternals, which debuted in 1976, is based on a world created by comics legend Jack Kirby. The Eternals are a species of powerful, immortal beings created by the Celestials — the massive beings introduced in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie — as part of the latter’s evolutionary experiments on Earth eons ago. The Eternals were locked in a never-ending war with The Deviants, their similarly powerful, but destructive counterparts.

Acclaimed writer Neil Gaiman, along with artist John Romita Jr., penned a popular reboot of The Eternals that was first published in 2006 and brought the characters into the modern era of Marvel Comics. In the story, one of the Eternals — Ikaris — discovers that he had his memory erased at some point, and that he and his fellow Eternals and the Deviants have been living on Earth in human form for an unknown period of time, unaware of their powerful abilities and origins. He sets out to “wake up” his fellow Eternals and learn what happened to them.

The release date

The official release date for The Eternals was announced in July 2019 during Marvel Studios’ panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. The film will premiere November 6, 2020, making it the second movie in Phase 4 of the MCU and the 25th film overall.

