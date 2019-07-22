Movies & TV

The Eternals: Everything we know about Marvel’s phase 4 movie

Rick Marshall
By

We finally know more about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as Marvel Studios is already moving ahead with its Phase 4 plans — plans that include The Eternals.

Set to be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) from a script penned by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals will introduce a new pantheon of powerful heroes and villains to the MCU, and already has some high-profile actors attached, including Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. Here’s everything we know about The Eternals, which hits theaters November 6, 2020.

The cast

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie was the first, familiar face to join the cast of The Eternals. During Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, it was revealed that Jolie will play Thena, a powerful Eternal known for her knowledge and fighting prowess who is similar to the Greek goddess Athena.

jolie netflix cambodia angelina
Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com 

The Eternals won’t be Jolie’s first foray into comic book movies. She previously starred in 2008’s Wanted, an adaptation of the comic of the same name, and has starred in various other action-friendly sci-fi and fantasy films over the years, including the Tomb Raider franchise (based on the video games) and 2014’s Maleficent. The film would be her first live-action film based on a superhero comic, though.

Joining Jolie in the film will be Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden as Ikaris, one of the central figures in the film’s story and one of the most powerful Eternals. Madden is best known for playing Robb Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The cast is filled out by Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as Kingo, Train to Busan actor Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Oscar-nominatd Frida star Salma Hayek (pictured below) as Ajak (the leader of the Eternals), The Walking Dead actress Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Lia McHugh (The Lodge) as Sprite.

eternals movie news cast salma hayek savages

The story

The Eternals, which debuted in 1976, is based on a world created by comics legend Jack Kirby. The Eternals are a species of powerful, immortal beings created by the Celestials — the massive beings introduced in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie — as part of the latter’s evolutionary experiments on Earth eons ago. The Eternals were locked in a never-ending war with The Deviants, their similarly powerful, but destructive counterparts.

Acclaimed writer Neil Gaiman, along with artist John Romita Jr., penned a popular reboot of The Eternals that was first published in 2006 and brought the characters into the modern era of Marvel Comics. In the story, one of the Eternals — Ikaris — discovers that he had his memory erased at some point, and that he and his fellow Eternals and the Deviants have been living on Earth in human form for an unknown period of time, unaware of their powerful abilities and origins. He sets out to “wake up” his fellow Eternals and learn what happened to them.

The release date

The official release date for The Eternals was announced in July 2019 during Marvel Studios’ panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. The film will premiere November 6, 2020, making it the second movie in Phase 4 of the MCU and the 25th film overall.

Updated on July 22, 2019: Added release date and casting news for the film.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are and why you should care
Up Next

The best MacOS games you can play in 2019
marvel phase 4 release dates announcements natalie portman thor
Movies & TV

Marvel Phase 4: Mahershala Ali is Blade, Natalie Portman returns, and more

Well, now we know. At Comic-Con International 2019, Marvel Studios laid out what's coming to the MCU in phase four, confirming projects like Black Widow and Thor 4, and unleashing some big, big surprises.
Posted By Chris Gates
every upcoming marvel show and movie black widow
Movies & TV

From Hawkeye to Hit-Monkey, here’s every Marvel show and movie coming your way

The MCU's third phase might have ended, but Marvel's takeover of theaters and TV screens is just getting started. If you're hungry for more superhero action, here's every upcoming project to look forward to, from the MCU and otherwise.
Posted By Chris Gates
The Eternals
Movies & TV

The colorful weirdness of Marvel’s The Eternals is coming in November 2020

Marvel Studios is already lining up the start of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At SDCC today, more details were revealed about the next installment in the franchise, The Eternals.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Comic-Con 2019 preview: The biggest movie and TV panels you won’t want to miss

Even with more competition than ever, Comic-Con International is still one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. For the latest news about your favorite shows and movies, these are the biggest panels to follow.
Posted By Chris Gates
watchmen hbo news trailer cast
Movies & TV

HBO’s Watchmen trailer looks nothing like the comic. That’s a good thing

Police wearing masks? Terrorists dressed like Rorschach? The first trailer for HBO's Watchmen barely resembles Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel at all -- and it's all the better for it.
Posted By Chris Gates
best star trek episodes picard in borg alcove
Movies & TV

Data, Riker, the Borg, and other Star Trek characters join Jean-Luc in Picard

Star Trek: Picard will feature the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and will premiere near the end of 2019 on the CBS All Access streaming service. Here's everything we know about the series so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
westworld season 3 sdcc trailer new
Movies & TV

New Westworld trailer teases WWII scenes and the return of a favorite host

We all have a role to play: That's the theme for this season of Westworld, for humans and hosts alike, as shown in this new trailer. It features some familiar faces, new locations, and the return of an old friend.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
picard sdcc trailer
Movies & TV

The new trailer for Star Trek: Picard features a crew of familiar faces

If you're not excited for the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard yet, you will be once you watch the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard. It shows an older, more pensive Picard and the return of many familiar faces from Trek.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
the expanse s4 sdcc trailer2
Movies & TV

Go beyond the Ring Gate with a sneak peak of The Expanse season 4

After getting axed by the SyFy network after three seasons, The Expanse, the best sci-fi show no one is watching, was rescued by Amazon Prime. Now there's a new teaser trailer giving a glimpse of what we can expect to see in season 4.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark
Movies & TV

It’s official. Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie ever

Best opening weekend ever. Fastest movie to make over $2 billion at the global box office. Profitable in just five days. Avengers: Endgame has proven no record was out of its reach as it has now become the biggest movie of all time.
Posted By Chris Gates
Disney Plus Nintendo Switch subscription streaming
Movies & TV

Disney+: Everything coming to the streaming service so far

Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming video service Disney+ will launch with an impressive catalog of classic content, new projects, and original shows and movies. Here is everything confirmed and rumored to be coming to the platform.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream culture shock
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream this week: A unique Frankenstein tale

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Into the Dark: Culture Shock, Queer Eye season 4, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
American Hysteria Podcast
Movies & TV

The best new podcasts for the week of July 12: American Hysteria and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include urban legends, earthquakes, Andy Richter's questions, and tech history.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
blade reboot news marvel comics
Movies & TV

Two time-Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will play vampire hunter Blade in reboot

Marvel Studios is bringing vampire-hunting superhero Blade back to the screen with a reboot starring two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. The project was announced during San Diego Comic-Con.
Posted By Rick Marshall