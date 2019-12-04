First footage from No Time To Die offers a sneak peek at James Bond 25

The next installment in the James Bond franchise is titled No Time To Die, and it brings back veteran star Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent. The film pits his character against a new villain played by Academy Award winner Rami Malek and introduces a new Agent 007. We now have our first look at footage from the much-anticipated film, which debuts in U.S. theaters April 8, 2020.

Here’s everything we know about No Time To Die so far.

First footage

The first full-length trailer for No Time To Die (see above) premiered December 4 and offered a good look at both the new Agent 007 played by Lashana Lynch and the new villain, Safin, played by Rami Malek.

The preview also offered a few more details about what brings James Bond out of retirement in explosive fashion — as one might expect from someone with a license to kill.

Just a day earlier, the film’s marketing team offered fans a sneak peek at the trailer (see below) before its official debut.

The teaser showcased the impressive stunts, amazing cars, and scenic locales we’ve come to expect in a James Bond film, and provided the first — albeit, disguised — look at Malek’s character in its closing scene.

The title

If you were expecting something bold and original in celebration of the franchise’s 25th official installment, you shouldn’t have gotten your hopes up. According to the official James Bond Twitter channel, 007’s next outing will be called No Time to Die.

Compared to Skyfall and Spectre, the names of Daniel Craig’s last two Bond flicks, No Time to Die is awfully mundane, although it fits nicely with the rest of the Bond canon. The words “die” and “kill” appear in the titles of six of the 25 Bond movies.

Cast and director

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) is directing the film, and while Daniel Craig will return to play Bond, the movie will introduce a new, female 007. The cast and producers of the film confirmed these and other details in a livestreamed event (see below) held April 25 in GoldenEye, Jamaica — the location where James Bond creator Ian Fleming originally penned his spy novels.

Confirming a February report, Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek will play No Time to Die‘s unnamed villain. Although the event didn’t reveal many details about Malek’s character, the original report via Collider suggested that he’ll portray a blind character.

The official synopsis for the film also revealed a few details about the character and why James Bond ends up pursuing him.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Along with Craig and Malek, confirmed cast members for No Time to Die include returning actors Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinear as Tanner, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. Newcomers to the franchise include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Arma, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Malek.

Behind the camera

Fukunaga will direct the film from a script penned by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Known for its cinematic shooting locations, the franchise will bring James Bond to London, Italy, Jamaica, and Norway this time around, with additional shooting at the series’ traditional home of Pinewood Studios in London.

The official announcement of the cast and plot details follows a lengthy and tumultuous development period for the next installment of the James Bond franchise.

Fukunaga joined No Time to Die following the departure of Danny Boyle and a reportedly intense search for a new filmmaker to helm the project, which was initially scheduled to premiere in November 2019. Boyle was initially set to direct and co-write with his Trainspotting collaborator John Hodge.

More James Bond News

In late August, the first set of filmmakers rumored to be contenders included Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead filmmaker Edgar Wright, Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallee (per a report in Deadline), Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie, and White Boy Rick director Yann Demange. Both Mackenzie and Demange were on the earlier list of potential directors before Boyle was attached to the film. American Animals director Bart Layton and Star Trek 4 director S.J. Clarkson were also identified as potential directors.

James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced Fukunaga’s hiring in September 2018, along with the return of star Daniel Craig, and indicated that production on Bond 25 (the film’s working title) began on March 4, 2019.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” said the producers in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Fukunaga comes to the James Bond franchise with a short but impressive list of directing credits that includes the first season of True Detective, which won him a Primetime Emmy Award. Most recently, he directed the Netflix miniseries Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Highlights from his major studio feature work so far include 2009’s Sin Nombre, 2011’s Jane Eyre, and the critically acclaimed 2015 feature Beasts of No Nation, which won star Idris Elba a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

No Time to Die hits theaters April 8, 2020.

