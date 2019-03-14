Digital Trends
Cars

James Bond may ditch his V12 Aston Martin for electric power, report says

Stephen Edelstein
By
Aston Martin Rapide E prototype

Aston Martin is as much a part of the James Bond mythos as vodka martinis. While Bond has flirted with other brands, the Daniel Craig films reasserted the connection between 007 and Aston, even bringing back the classic DB5 for Skyfall. But Bond may be driving a very different kind of Aston in the next film in the franchise.

Bond will switch from a wailing V12 to a silent electric car, reports British newspaper The Sun. The change was reportedly spearheaded by the director of the upcoming 007 film, Cary Joji Fukunaga. An anonymous source familiar with the matter told the paper that he was a “total tree hugger.”

The car Bond will reportedly drive is the Rapide E, Aston Martin’s first production electric car. It’s essentially an Aston Martin Rapide with the V12 engine swapped out for a pair of electric motors. Those motors produce a combined 602 horsepower and 702 pound-feet of torque, according to Aston, all going to the rear wheels. Aston previously quoted 0 to 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph. Just 155 cars will be built, priced at around $330,000 each.

It won’t sound as dramatic on film, but an electric car would make sense for a spy like James Bond. Unlike Bond’s gasoline-powered conveyances, bad guys will never hear an electric car coming.

The availability of the Rapide E also allows the association between 007 and Aston Martin to continue in a greener way. That association dates back to 1964, when Sean Connery drove a DB5 in Goldfinger. Bond later switched to other brands — including Lotus, BMW, and even AMC — but studio Eon Productions eventually made the call to bring Aston back. The automaker even designed a special car — the DB10 — for 2015’s Spectre.

Today’s Aston Martin DB11 and Vantage sports cars are worthy of 007, but the automaker is also looking to build more electric cars. The limited-production Rapide E will test the waters and allow Aston to gain customer feedback before launching higher-volume models, including some for the revived Lagonda luxury brand. Aston is also preparing to launch its first SUV, although it’s unclear if 007 will ever take the wheel of that vehicle.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette is so powerful it mangles its own body
2019 toyota rav4 review 2019toyotarav4 feat
Product Review

Toyota’s 2019 RAV4 is smarter, while remaining as value-packed as ever

The 2019 RAV4 shows that Toyota is serious about moving its leading compact crossover upscale to near-premium status, and making it more capable as an off-highway vehicle. But will it lose the RAV4’s historic affordability in the process?
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Karma Automotive and Pininfarina teaser
Cars

Boutique carmaker Karma Automotive, legendary design firm Pininfarina team up

Karma Automotive is partnering with legendary Italian design firm Pininfarina on future luxury cars. The first product of that partnership will be a concept car set to be unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Explorer hybrid
Cars

The 2020 Ford Explorer fights flat tires with self-sealing tech from Michelin

The 2020 Ford Explorer will be the first SUV equipped with Michelin Selfseal tires, which Ford and Michelin claim can seal 90 percent of tread puncture up to a quarter of an inch in diameter.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen T Roc R
Cars

Volkswagen wants more high-performance R models — even electric ones

Though Volkswagen won't sell the T-Roc R in the United States, it wants to expand its lineup of high-performance cars over the coming years, and one of the new additions could join the Golf R in American showrooms.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Nissan Invisible-to-Visible technology concept
Cars

Nissan uses 5G to test tech that lets motorists summon in-car 3D avatars

At CES 2019, Nissan demonstrated technology meant to merge the real world with a virtual one called the Metaverse. The automaker believes future cars could use this invisible-to-visible tech to provide drivers with relevant info.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 Honda Insight
Cars

Check to see if your Honda or Acura vehicle is part of the latest Takata recall

Honda has recalled more than a million vehicles in the U.S. that contain faulty and potentially lethal Takata airbag inflators. The notice is part of an ongoing recall by 19 automakers that affects tens of millions of vehicles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
road rave chargeway ev charging stations beacon feat
Cars

Road Rave: Taking the guesswork out of public EV charging stations

Public EV charging stations are in their wild west phase: there are many different companies, variable charging speeds, and different formats. Chargeway wants to make it all easy, and put every charging station on a free app. It just might…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Cruise Automation Chevrolet Bolt EV in San Francisco
Cars

GM Cruise to double its autonomous-car team to meet robo-taxi goal

With its eye on the launch of a robo-taxi service before the end of the year, General Motors' Cruise Automation has said it plans to double the size of its autonomous-vehicle team over the next nine months.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model Y
Cars

The new Model Y could become Tesla’s best-selling model by a long shot

Tesla chief Elon Musk has announced that the Model Y will be unveiled at a special event in L.A. on March 14. Pricing is also set to be revealed, and test rides offered. The vehicle is expected to launch in early 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein, Trevor Mogg
2014 Dodge Avenger R/T
Cars

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to recall 860K U.S. vehicles over emissions issues

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall 862,520 cars in the United States because they don't meet emissions standards, the EPA has announced. The affected vehicles span model years 2011 to 2016.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
toyota jaxa lunar rover concept rover2
Emerging Tech

Toyota shoots for the moon with its new lunar rover concept

Toyota announced it will be teaming up with the Japanese space agency to design and built a lunar rover. The two organizations aim to collaborate to create a manned, pressurized rover that would be suitable for mobility on the moon.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
boeing 737 max ban gettyimages 1135360132
Emerging Tech

U.S. hops on Boeing ban bandwagon, grounds 737 Max planes until further notice

The U.S. government, led by an executive order from President Donald Trump, has issued instructions that Boeing must ground all 737 Max aircraft operating inside the United States.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
aaa survey us drivers fear self driving car afraid to ride in cars
Cars

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans are reportedly afraid of self-driving cars, study says

The latest AAA consumer survey finds most Americans fear self-driving cars. Few people would trust autonomous vehicles to transport people they care about. However, 53 percent of consumers think most cars will be fully autonomous by 2029.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Ford Edge ST
Cars

Ford to expand autonomous-car research in race to launch robo-taxi service

Ford is in a race with Waymo and GM Cruise to launch large-scale taxi and delivery services using autonomous vehicles. Already testing its technology in four U.S. cities, the automaker looks set to expand its program to a fifth.
Posted By Trevor Mogg