The DBX SUV will go where no Aston Martin has gone before

Stephen Edelstein
By
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype
Aston Martin DBX prototype

The idea of an Aston Martin SUV may seem strange, given Aston’s history. But, then again, so did the thought of Porsche, Bentley, Alfa Romeo, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini SUVs. Yet now those brands all have truck-like vehicles of their own, so why shouldn’t Aston? Thanks to some photos of a camouflaged prototype released by the British automaker itself, we now have a glimpse of what Aston’s first SUV will look like when it arrives in 2019.

In addition to releasing the photos, Aston confirmed that the SUV will be named DBX. The name was first used on a 2015 concept car that was the first indication Aston was serious about building an SUV. The prototype does bear a resemblance to the original DBX concept, but we won’t know what it really looks like until the camouflage is stripped away.

Automakers used to try to hide prototypes during testing, but public relations departments have realized that photos of said prototypes can be effective promotional tools. As is becoming typical with these teases, Aston mentioned a tough testing regime including stints in the Arctic and Middle Eastern deserts. Aston said it has already run the DBX on a Welsh rally stage, and plans to hit German autobahns and the Nürburgring racetrack as well.

The DBX will have performance worthy of the Aston Martin name, the automaker claims, plus the towing and “multi-terrain” capabilities of a true SUV. But Aston isn’t revealing any other details yet. It is understood that the production DBX will use an internal-combustion powertrain, rather than the all-electric powertrain of the DBX concept, but no concrete specifications have been released.

Aston will build the DBX at its new factory in St. Athan, Wales. The finished product will be unveiled toward the end of 2019. Located on a former British Royal Air Force base, the factory will also be Aston’s hub for electric cars. Production of electric cars starts next year with an all-electric version of the Rapide four-door called the Rapide E. That will be followed by more all-electric models under Aston’s revived Lagonda sub-brand. Between an SUV and a brace of electric cars, Aston is straying far from its traditional sports cars. Will the gamble pay off?

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
tesla model 3 performance track mode 8500990700 15769e509b o
Cars

Tesla brings track mode to Model 3 Performance

The new Track Mode introduced for the Tesla 3 Performance model adds stability to the drive while you're behind the wheel and is specifically designed for driving on closed track courses.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Jaguar F-Type rally car
Cars

Jaguar’s rally-ready F-Type roadster is happiest off the pavement

Jaguar is celebrating the XK120's 70th birthday by turning the F-Type roadster into a rally warrior. Built to FIA specifications, the model receives suspension and braking upgrades plus a full roll cage to protect the occupants.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lyft self driving cars california glowstache
Mobile

Lyft’s new rewards program promises ride discounts and comfier cars

If you're always hopping in and out of a Lyft car, then you'll be pleased to hear that the ridesharing service is about to launch a rewards program. Perks include discounts on future trips and upgrades to comfier cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Study suggests autonomous cars could become red-light districts on wheels

Fully autonomous cars can change the way we commute, but they can also have a far-reaching impact on the tourism industry. Two researchers published a study that outlines how self-driving technology could create a new dimension in tourism.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple siri vw car net setup 2018 tiguan sel premium 6967
Cars

VW will use Siri as the designated driver for its connected car party

Volkswagen of America added Apple's Siri to help drivers control and interact with their cars. Owners can customize voice commands to tell Siri to change access settings such as interior climate, vehicle lock status, and fuel checks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Bronco leak
Cars

Meet the born-again Ford Bronco that will soothe your ’90s nostalgia

Ford has confirmed it will bring the Bronco back to American showrooms in a few short years. While it's still very much a work in progress, this is what we expect from the Blue Oval's born-again off-roader.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo will launch its commercial autonomous ridesharing service in December

Waymo will launch a commercial ridesharing service using self-driving cars in December, according to a new report. As previously discussed by Waymo, the service will operate in specific areas around Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ferrari F40 Tribute
Cars

Quick! Someone petition Ferrari to make this luscious tribute to the F40

Ferrari looks toward the future as it designs hypercars like the LaFerrari. Designer Samir Sadikhov turned his eye toward the past to create a modern interpretation of the 1987 F40 without venturing into full retro territory.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW 3 Series
Cars

BMW’s 2020 M340i will show off mix of tech and luxury at the Los Angeles show

The 2020 3 Series represents the seventh generation of BMW's bread-and-butter luxury sedan. Where previous generations emphasized the driving experience, the 2020 3 Series focuses more on tech than ever before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel
Cars

Where are you going this weekend? These 5 off-road vehicles say 'anywhere'

The body-on-frame SUV is going extinct, but there are still several options for buyers looking to skip the asphalt. To help you sort the good from the bad, we've rounded up the best off-roaders currently available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
limes first carsharing service motors into seattle this week limepod
Cars

Lime’s first carsharing service motors into Seattle this week

Lime may be better known for its app-based bike and scooter rental services, but in Seattle, Washington this week it's launching its very first carsharing service, similar to Car2go and Zipcar.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque wire sculpture
Cars

Land Rover shows its artsy side to preview the 2020 Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover made life-sized wire sculptures to preview the 2020 Range Rover Evoque. The all-new SUV will make its debut during a private event held in London on November 22, and deliveries will begin in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bosli headlights four colors all conditions boslla bullet mode 2
Deals

These headlights have 4 color settings to help save lives under all conditions

Boslla headlights are an easy-to-install solution to achieve all-weather lighting for your vehicle. After a quick ten-minute install, these lights have up to four settings to get you through anything.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff