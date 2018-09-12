Digital Trends
Cars

Aston Martin’s first electric car arrives next year with 602 horsepower in tow

Stephen Edelstein
By

Aston Martin Rapide E teaserThe first electric car from legendary British automaker Aston Martin will launch next year. It’s an electric version of the current Rapide four-door called the Rapide E that will be built in extremely limited numbers. The car was announced in 2015 as the RapidE, but judging from specifications released by Aston Martin, it should be worth the four-year wait.

The Rapide E will be powered by two electric motors, both spinning the rear wheels. The motors will produce a combined 602 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. That’s admittedly less than the 800 to 1,000 hp quoted for the 2015 prototype, but it’s more than you can get in a gasoline Rapide.

A 65-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack sits where the standard Rapide’s 5.9-liter V12, transmission, and fuel tank normally reside. Aston is aiming for a range of at least 200 miles on the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) used in Europe. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) range figure may be different. Crucially, the Rapide E will be equipped with an 800-volt electrical system, similar to what Porsche is planning for its Taycan, allowing for faster charging at up to 100 kilowatts.

Aston claims the Rapide E will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds, jump from 50 to 70 mph in 1.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 155 mph. Aston stressed that these figures won’t just be achievable when the battery is fully charged. The automaker claims the Rapide E can handle a full lap of the 12.9-mile Nürburgring without any loss of performance. The Aston may not be able to match the acceleration of a Tesla Model S P100D, but perhaps it will have superior endurance.

Production will be limited to just 155 units, with deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019. Aston did not discuss pricing or U.S. availability. The Rapide E will be a trial run of sorts for future Aston electric cars. Aston will solicit feedback from customers to inform development of those higher-volume models. In that sense, the Rapide E will similar to the Mini E, BMW ActiveE, and other early electric cars used by automakers to test the waters with customers before launching full-scale production.

The Rapide E will be built at Aston’s new factory in St. Athan, Wales. Aston plans to follow the Rapide E with a line of electric cars under the Lagonda sub-brand. The first of those models, likely a sedan based on the recent Lagonda Vision concept, is expected to launch in 2021.

Don't Miss

Would an electric SUV make a good race car? Jaguar thinks so
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Infotainment Systems
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover offers modern infotainment systems for classic cars

Jaguar Land Rover is offering new infotainment systems that can be retrofitted to vintage cars. DIN-sized head units add Bluetooth, navigation, improved sound quality, and a 3.5-inch touchscreen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept
Cars

Autonomous Mercedes concept shape-shifts from cargo van to rideshare vehicle

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept can switch bodies to become either a cargo van or a 12-passenger vehicle for ridesharing services. The concept vehicle is fully autonomous and uses an all-electric powertrain.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche tractor
Cars

Watch lesser-known Porsches plow around the track in Laguna Seca tractor race

The first race open only to Porsche-branded tractors will take place in September 2018 on the Laguna Seca raceway in California. Participants will need to sprint across the track before speeding off in their diesel-powered tractors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision concept
Cars

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory

Aston Martin will build electric cars alongside internal-combustion models at a new factory situated on a former air force base in Wales. Production of Aston's first electric car begins in 2019.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Lexus UX
Cars

Lexus bets on value as it launches phone-plan-like car subscription service

Lexus has released a subscription service for UX buyers called Lexus Complete Lease. It will launch in four American cities in 2019, though the firm wants to expand it to other markets and models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Novitec Tesla Model S
Cars

Researchers hack and steal a Model S; Tesla says vulnerability now fixed

Security researchers in Belgium discovered an encryption flaw that let them hack into and steal a Tesla Model S without setting off the alarm. The problem involves the key fob and affects cars built before June 2018.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Cars

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is ready for another Jurassic Park adventure

Mercedes-Benz has released the all-new 2020 GLE. The SUV traces its roots to the original ML that starred in the 1997 Jurassic Park film The Lost World. It boasts sharp looks, available third-row seating, and a mild hybrid powertrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Uber vs. Lyft
Cars

Don’t be duped by fake rideshare drivers, safety campaign urges

"Make sure you get in the right car!" That's the message to rideshare passengers from a new safety campaign urging people to check the details of the car and driver to ensure they're genuine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Lexus UX
Product Review

Connectivity or drivability? The Lexus UX was born to do both

New for 2019, the UX is one of the most important models Lexus has launched since its inception in 1989. It competes in the single most popular segment of the new car market. Can it fend off Volvo and the Germans?
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla trims its color palette in bid to leave production hell behind

Tesla will stop offering two colors -- obsidian black metallic and silver metallic -- to simplify its production process. Reducing the number of available configurations will make the Model 3 easier to build.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy
Cars

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy electric SUV races coming to Hong Kong, Paris, New York

The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy is a race series built around the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV. Up to 20 identical race-prepped I-Paces will race on Formula E circuits beginning late next year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Miles Branman
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn Drive
Gaming

‘Seasons Simulator’ throws snow and mud at celebrities in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Forza Horizon 4 releases early next month -- and even earlier if you bought the Ultimate Edition, and you can watch celebrities play it as they brave the elements on Mixer today, September 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin