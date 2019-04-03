Digital Trends
Baby Mercedes-Benz G-Class we've waited for years to see is around the corner

Ronan Glon
By
Mercedes-Benz GLB

For years, we’ve heard rumors about a G-Class-inspired Mercedes-Benz crossover positioned between the GLA and the GLC. It will finally materialize in April 2019 at the biennial Shanghai Auto Show, when the German firm unveils the model, which is called GLB, as a prototype. The carmaker is keeping full details under wraps for the time being, but it released a sketch of the interior to give us an early glimpse of the model.

The sketch depicts an interior that puts an equal emphasis on tech and elegance. The dashboard is dominated by a wide, high-resolution screen that replaces the instrument cluster and the infotainment system’s display. The left side of it shows the driver key information about the car and its surroundings, like the speed and navigation directions. The right side of it displays the cutting-edge MBUX infotainment system that’s gradually spreading across the Mercedes portfolio. Wood trim and aluminum accents add an upscale touch to the overall design.

We haven’t seen what the GLB looks like yet. Spy shots suggest it will wear a boxy, rugged design loosely inspired by the second-generation G-Class. It will offer seating for five passengers in its standard configuration, but Mercedes might offer a seven-seater model with three rows of seats.

While full technical specifications remain guarded, the GLB will ride on the same modular, front-wheel drive platform as the GLA, the A-Class Sedan, and the CLA, among other compact models in the Mercedes family. We expect a turbocharged four-cylinder will be the only engine offered, though it might be available in several states of tune. Most variants will come with 4Matic all-wheel drive. An electric model tentatively called EQ B will reportedly arrive a little bit later in the production run. It will slot below the EQ C unveiled in 2018.

The crossover Mercedes-Benz will present during the Shanghai Auto Show will be a close-to-production concept. We expect to see the production-ready model in the metal before the end of the year, and it will arrive in showrooms in time for the 2020 model year. When it lands, it will start in the vicinity of $35,000. It will compete in the same segment as the Audi Q3, the BMW X1, and the Lexus NX, among other models.

