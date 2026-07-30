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Mazda chief says the MX-5 Miata could go electric

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For years, the idea of an electric Mazda MX-5 Miata felt almost impossible. The little roadster has always been celebrated for one thing above everything else: keeping things light. Add a heavy battery pack into the equation, and many enthusiasts assumed the Miata’s trademark driving character would disappear along with it.

Mazda, however, appears to have changed its mind. In an interview with German publication auto motor und sport, Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro confirmed that the next-generation MX-5 is being developed with the possibility of an all-electric version in mind. It doesn’t mean the iconic roadster is abandoning gasoline anytime soon. Still, it does suggest Mazda wants the Miata to survive in a future where internal combustion engines may no longer be an option.

Keeping the Miata spirit alive

The biggest hurdle isn’t building an electric sports car — it’s building one that still feels like a Miata. According to Moro, Mazda’s engineers are targeting a curb weight somewhere between 1,000 and 1,200 kilograms (roughly 2,200 to 2,650 pounds). Hitting that target would put a future electric MX-5 surprisingly close to today’s combustion-powered models, something many thought would be unrealistic just a few years ago.

2019 Mazda Miata
Chris Chin/Digital Trends / Chris Chin/Digital Trends

That marks a notable shift in Mazda’s thinking. Earlier this year, company executives suggested that battery-powered drivetrains fundamentally changed the proportions, balance, and overall character of lightweight sports cars, making a fully electric MX-5 difficult to justify.

Gas isn’t going away just yet

An electric version doesn’t necessarily mean the traditional MX-5 is disappearing. Mazda has already indicated that the next-generation roadster will also feature its upcoming 2.5-liter Skyactiv-Z engine, with hybrid technology remaining on the table if it improves efficiency without adding unnecessary weight or dulling the driving experience.

2019 Mazda Miata
Chris Chin/Digital Trends / Mazda

That approach gives Mazda some flexibility as emissions regulations continue to evolve across global markets. Rather than betting everything on a single powertrain, the company appears to be preparing multiple paths for the MX-5’s future. Fans may have to wait a while before seeing the results. Reports continue to point to a launch no earlier than 2028, extending the already lengthy life of the current ND-generation Miata, which first arrived back in 2015. Moro also revealed that Mazda is working on a future halo model to sit above the MX-5 in its lineup. While details remain scarce, he described it as a low-volume “hero car” designed to showcase the brand’s engineering and philosophy rather than chase high sales figures. If Mazda can deliver an electric MX-5 that still feels playful, lightweight, and engaging behind the wheel, it may end up pulling off one of the automotive world’s toughest balancing acts.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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