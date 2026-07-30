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Mercedes-Benz reveals the 2028 GLA in two flavors and plenty of cool tech

The 2028 GLA debuts in electric and hybrid form, featuring Gemini, ChatGPT, and up to 408 miles range.

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Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz just gave its smallest SUV a serious glow-up. The automaker unveiled the redesigned 2028 GLA, its entry-level compact SUV, arriving in both fully electric and hybrid form. Like the recently redesigned CLA sedan, the GLA now rides on Mercedes’ next-generation MMA platform.

What’s new with the 2028 GLA’s design and powertrain?

2028-Mercedes-Benz-GLA-SUV-front
Mercedes-Benz

The electric lineup includes two trims, and the difference between them actually matters depending on how you drive. The GLA250+ sticks with a single motor and 268 horsepower, prioritizing range over speed. The GLA350 adds a second motor for all-wheel drive, 349 horsepower, and cuts the 60-mph sprint down to 5.3 seconds.

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Both share an 85-kWh battery and Mercedes’ 800-volt architecture. Peak charging hits 320 kilowatts, adding over 160 miles in minutes. Mercedes rates the GLA250+ at up to 408 miles on Europe’s WLTP scale, though realistic US estimates land closer to 350 miles.

If fully electric isn’t your thing, a hybrid version follows soon after, offered as the front-drive GLA220 or all-wheel-drive GLA250. Both use a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, much like the CLA’s own hybrid setup. However, exact hybrid power figures haven’t been announced yet. The GLA also has a noticeable 2.4-inch longer wheelbase and six extra inches of length, adding cabin space.

What else is new inside the GLA?

2028-Mercedes-benz-GLA-SUV-interior
Mercedes-Benz

Inside, the dashboard leans almost entirely digital. An optional Superscreen stretches a 14-inch passenger display alongside a matching central touchscreen and a 10.3-inch driver cluster. The MBUX virtual assistant taps into both Google Gemini and ChatGPT, continuing the conversational AI approach Mercedes first demonstrated with Gemini in the CLA.

A report from Car and Driver also highlights a transparent-hood camera view for spotting obstacles, plus an optional Sky Control roof that dims in sections and lights up with 172 tiny stars.

Mercedes hasn’t announced US pricing yet, though European electric models are already going on sale this summer. American buyers will need to wait until the second half of 2027 for either powertrain to reach dealerships.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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