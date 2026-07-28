Two Indian automakers just beat Tesla at the one thing you’d expect it to own

I’ll admit, Tesla topping an efficiency ranking felt like a foregone conclusion until I actually saw the numbers. Turns out two Indian automakers just embarrassed both Tesla and the world’s biggest EV maker at their own game.

The first time I read the report, I couldn’t believe it, and I’ve been following the Indian automobile industry for a couple of years now.

So who’s actually winning here?

The owner of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, topped the International Council on Clean Transportation’s 2025 global ranking of the most energy-efficient battery EVs, with its fleet averaging just 106 watt-hours per kilometer (via Rest of World). To give you some context, Tata Motors has the country’s broadest EV lineup with a total of seven models.

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Another leading auto manufacturer in the country, Mahindra, came in second at 113 Wh/km. Meanwhile, Tesla and BYD, the world’s largest EV makers, trailed in third and fourth place among 22 of the biggest automakers evaluated worldwide.

Industry-wide, though, progress has basically stalled. Average energy consumption barely moved year-over-year, sitting at 131 Wh/km in 2025. Only eight manufacturers actually improved their efficiency, while 12 saw declines, mostly minor.

So why does this matter for India specifically?

While the efficiency figure still amazes me, the harsh reality is that EVs still make up less than 5% of new car sales in India, compared to 25% globally. And that is after the Indian government is chasing an ambitious 30% EV adoption target by 2030 to cut emissions, reduce oil imports, and boost domestic manufacturing.

India is already the world’s fourth-largest petroleum consumer, and ICCT’s India managing director, Amit Bhatt, called the country’s emission caps “progressive and ambitious,” with a tighter third phase of rules being shaped for 2027 through 2032.

Efficiency wins don’t tell the whole story, though. Tata Motors actually ranked dead last for charging speed and sixth from the bottom for driving range in this same report. This is proof that building an efficient battery and building a genuinely competitive EV are two very different engineering problems.