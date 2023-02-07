Electric cars are becoming increasingly common, but there’s still one issue that new EV buyers run into — range anxiety. Because charging isn’t as easy or as quick as filling up a tank of gas, range can make or break an EV — it dictates how far you’ll be able to drive before you run out of juice.

Electric cars will continue to gain longer and longer ranges over time, but there are already some impressively long-range cars available. Here’s a look at the electric cars with the longest range.

Lucid Air Dream Edition

The Lucid Air boasts more range than any other electric car right now — by a large margin. The car comes in multiple models, and the Dream Edition offers 520 miles of range. Even the lowest-range model offers an impressive 410 miles of range, which beats every other electric car on the market right now. However, at around $87,000 for the base model, the Air isn’t cheap. You’ll have to pay up to reach the range on offer by the Lucid Air. But those who do will be rewarded with a stylish design, spacious interior, and more.

Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is Tesla’s most premium sedan, and it shows in the range. The car offers up to 405 miles of range from the base model, which places it among the best out there. Even the Model S Performance (with higher performance) still offers 396 miles of range, which should be enough for most uses. However, with a price starting at $94,990 for the standard Model S, it’s even more expensive than the Lucid Air. But you do get the advantage of access to Tesla’s excellent charging network, with thousands of Superchargers around the country that can top off your battery in a hurry.

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is another Tesla option that tops the list, but this one is far cheaper than the Model S. The Model 3 Performance offers 315 miles of range, and the Model 3 Long Range model will nudge that up to 358 miles when it becomes available later this year. The Model 3 is the cheapest option so far, starting at $43,990 for the base model, which has 272 miles of range. Like its more expensive older brother, you can use Tesla’s vast Supercharger network, which is a pretty huge advantage.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+

Mercedes-Benz also offers some great electric cars, and the EQS 450+ is one of them. The EQS is available in a range of different trims, and the EQS 450+ offers 350 miles of range, which is very good. The EQS is probably the most luxurious option on this list so far, with a stunning interior and high-quality materials, but it’s also very expensive. The car starts at $102,310 — but there are other EQS models that aren’t as expensive with a lower range. Mercedes is also helping build out a charging network in partnership with ChargePoint, but that has yet to materialize in the real world.

Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X is the third of four Teslas on this list, and the first SUV. The car has good long-range capabilities, with the base model offering 351 miles and the higher-performance Model X Plaid offering 333 miles. However, like the Model S, the Model X is also very expensive, at $109,990 for the base model at the time of this writing. But you still get the advantage of having access to the vast Supercharger network, like all Teslas.

Tesla Model Y Long Range

The Tesla Model Y is the budget SUV option from Tesla. It is to the Model X what the Model 3 is to the Model S — in other words, it’s a cheaper SUV with still-great range. There are two models available right now — the Long Range, with 330 miles of range, and the Performance, with 303 miles of range. It’s not overly expensive, though it’s not exactly cheap either — the Long Range model starts at $53,490. And we’ll say it again: The Tesla Supercharger network is no small perk.

GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 brings an entirely different level of style to this list. The beefy SUV offers a large body, as you would expect from a Hummer, and the range isn’t bad either — it comes with a range of 329 miles, which you might not expect from such a big car. It also offers a large interior, and some impressive off-roading features. Unfortunately, the car is not currently available to the public, except through some specific dealers. Reservations for the car are currently closed, but it’s likely that they’ll open up again soon.

BMW iX xDrive50

The BMW iX xDrive50 is another electric SUV that offers a luxurious interior. Not everyone likes the polarizing exterior design, but that’s subjective, and if you like it, it may be worth considering. The BMW iX is available in a few different models, and the xDrive50 is the longest-range option. It offers 324 miles of range, which isn’t bad, and it can charge at 195kW, which will get the car from 10% to 80% in under 40 minutes if you have a fast-enough charger. The xDrive50 starts at $84,100 and works its way into the six-figure range with options added.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a great option for those looking for an electric pickup truck. The F-150 Lightning offers a few different models, with most of them offering a long-range option that offers up to 320 miles of range. It also has a lot of the same smart features as other electric Ford cars, like a big touchscreen for controlling many aspects of the truck, and support for Apple CarPlay. The truck can charge at 155kW, which will allow it to charge from 15% to 80% in around 36 minutes, according to Ford.

Rivian R1S

Rivian is a company that has come up recently, like Lucid. The R1S is the company’s SUV, and it offers a unique design, tech-forward features, and more. It has a very spacious and modern interior too, which is always helpful on a larger car like this. The range on the R1S is up to 321 miles, with the Large Pack battery option. The car can also charge at up to an impressive 200kW, which is pretty good — though not the fastest out there. It starts at $78,000.

