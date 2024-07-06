More and more EVs are finally rolling out, and customers are getting greater choice when it comes to electric vehicles of different sizes. While the first wave of electric vehicles was largely made up of sedans and small crossovers, these days there are at least a few electric SUVs that are worth considering for those who want something larger. In fact, there are even some three-row electric SUVs that are great for those with a family or who simply want more room.

However, the selection of large electric SUVs is still somewhat limited. When we first set out to write this piece, we intended to only include large SUVs, and not smaller vehicles that are actually more crossover-sized. However, it turns out that there aren’t too many models that fit that criteria — and as such, we will be including cars that are marketed as being SUVs, but are actually closer to crossovers in terms of size. That said, we will prioritize larger SUVs at the top of the list.

Without further ado, here are the best electric SUVs you can get right now.

Rivian R1S

Starting price: $75,900

Range: Up to 410 miles

Dimensions: 200.8 inches long, 81.8 inches wide, 77.3 inches high

The Rivian R1S is often considered to be the best electric SUV out there, and for good reason. While the vehicle may be a little expensive, those who can afford it and want a large electric SUV will want to at least consider the R1S because of its stylish design, three rows, and long range.

The vehicle is now in its second generation and comes in a number of different models. The dual-motor version of the R1S starts at $75,900 and offers 270 miles of range in the base version. However, you can upgrade to a longer-range model with a larger battery that offers up to 410 miles of range, which is excellent. Rivian is also selling a tri-motor version of the vehicle that can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in only 2.9 seconds and has 380 miles of range. Eventually, Rivian will also sell a quad-motor version that can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. However, we don’t yet know the range of that car, and it won’t begin shipping until 2025.

Kia EV9

Starting price: $54,900

Range: Up to 304 miles

Dimensions: 197.2 inches long, 77.9 inches wide, 77.9 inches high

The Kia EV9 is an excellent alternative for those who want a three-row SUV, but don’t want to pay Rivian R1S prices. The EV9 starts at $54,900, which is still a lot of money to be sure, but not quite as high as other options on the market right now.

There are a number of different trim levels of the EV9, and the base version of the car offers 230 miles of range with a single motor powering the rear wheels. There’s a longer-range version of that rear-wheel drive model that offers 304 miles of range. That’s the highest range that you’ll get on the EV9. The other models of the vehicle, which are all all-wheel drive models, offer between 270 and 280 miles of range. That range isn’t huge; however, the EV9 thankfully charges very quickly at up to 350 kilowatts. That means you can charge the EV9 from 10% to 80% in only around 20 minutes at a compatible charging station.

GMC Hummer EV SUV

Starting price: $96,550

Range: Up to 314 miles

Dimensions: 207 inches long, 86 inches wide, 78 inches high

If you’re not necessarily concerned about getting the best value for money and want a large SUV that you can drive in style, then the GMC Hummer EV SUV may be worth considering. As you would expect from a Hummer, the vehicle is muscular and large, but it actually has a lot to offer as an electric vehicle too. Sure, it starts at an expensive $98,845 at the time of this writing, but for that money, you’ll get a relatively capable vehicle.

The base model of the Hummer EV SUV is the Hummer EV 2X, which has a range of 303 miles and up to 570 horsepower. GMC also sells the Hummer EV 3X, which has up to 314 miles of range and 830hp. There are a few other special-edition models of the Hummer EV, which, as you would expect, cost extra. The Hummer EV SUV certainly isn’t the way to go for those looking for great value, however, if you like the Hummer design aesthetic and want an electric SUV, you’re certainly not getting a bad vehicle in the Hummer EV SUV.

Tesla Model Y

Starting price: $44,990

Range: Up to 320 miles

Dimensions: 187 inches long, 76 inches wide, 64 inches high

The Tesla Model Y is one of the most popular vehicles in America, and for good reason. It’s also the first vehicle on our list that’s marketed as an SUV, but is really much more of a crossover-sized car. The Model Y has two rows by default, but there is an option for a third. Keep in mind that the third row will take up the majority of the trunk space in the Model Y and really doesn’t offer enough room for most people, especially when driving longer distances.

The Model Y does have a lot going for it. It has a starting price of $44,990, which is cheaper than most of the other vehicles on this list. The base model is a rear-wheel drive model that offers 320 miles of range, which isn’t bad. From there, you can step up to an all-wheel drive model that performs better and has a slightly lower range at 308 miles. The most expensive model is the Model Y Performance, which has 279 miles of range, but can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in a very quick 3.5 seconds. Even that model is cheaper than the base model of the larger Kia EV9, so if you’re looking for something more affordable and don’t mind smaller vehicle, it may be the way to go.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting price: $41,800

Range: Up to 303 miles

Dimensions: 186 inches long, 76 inches wide, 62 inches high

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is another highly popular electric crossover. It does not have an option for a third row, so if you need something with three rows of seating, you’ll need to look elsewhere. However, it does have a fun and interesting design and comes at a reasonable price as well.

The base model of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range, which offers only 220 miles of range from a single motor powering the back wheels. You’ll get 303 miles of range from the rear-wheel drive option and 266 miles from the all-wheel drive option. Finally, there’s the Ioniq 5 N, which is built like more of a track car. It has a range of 221 miles and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds. It’s not the best range out there — however, the Ioniq 5 does support superfast 350kW charging speeds, allowing it to charge from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes. That’s not to mention the fact that Hyundai has been very aggressive in offering great lease deals for the vehicle, so if you’re willing to lease and don’t want to pay much, the Ioniq 5 is worth considering.

Kia EV6

Starting price: $42,600

Range: Up to 310 miles

Dimensions: 184.3 inches long, 74 inches wide, 61 inches high

The Kia EV6 is essentially Kia’s version of the Ioniq 5. It starts at a similar price and offers similar range estimates, along with a similar software experience, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

The base model of the Kia EV6 is the EV6 Light RWD, which starts at $42,600. It has a range of 232 miles, which isn’t much. From there, the RWD models have 310 miles of range, while the AWD models have 282 miles of range, which isn’t bad. Like the Ioniq 5, the EV6 supports 350kW charging speeds and can get from 10% to 80% battery in under 20 minutes. There’s also the Kia EV6 GT, which has 206 miles of range, but can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds, which is very quick.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Starting price: $39,995

Range: Up to 320 miles

Dimensions: 186 inches long, 74 inches wide, 64 inches high

Last but not least is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is another of the most popular electric vehicles out there, and another crossover-sized vehicle that does not have three rows of seating. The Mach-E is relatively inexpensive compared to many other electric vehicles, but it is still a high-quality car with a comfortable interior and solid range.

The base model of the Mach-E is the Mach-E Select, which starts at $39,995 and has a range of 250 miles for the rear-wheel drive version and between 230 and 300 miles for the all-wheel drive version, depending on the battery size. Step up from there and you can get the Mach-E Premium, which is available in either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive versions, with standard range or extended range battery sizes. The highest range model is the Mach-E Premium RWD with the extended range battery. Like Hyundai and Kia, Ford also sells a performance version of the Mach-E called the Mach-E Rally, which is only available in all-wheel drive and with the extended range battery, but can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 3.4 seconds.