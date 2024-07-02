 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Want to lease an EV? The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is incredibly cheap right now

By
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD rear end side profile from driver's side with trees and a metal fence in the back.
Joel Patel / Digital Trends

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has long been one of the most-loved electric vehicles, thanks to its unique and sleek design, solid range and charging speed, and reasonable price. But, it turns out, that price is even more reasonable than you might think — if you’re willing to lease it.

Current offers

Hyundai has been very aggressive in trying to get Ioniq 5 units into the hands of customers, and at the time of this writing, you could lease the vehicle for as little as $219 per month for 36 months, with $3,486.45 due at signing. Over the 36 months, that equates to around $315.85 per month. Not bad at all. That’s for the Ioniq 5 SE, which is the entry-level model.

Recommended Videos

To be fair, this particular lease deal expires on July 1, which is the day of writing this piece. However, it’s not alone — and as mentioned, Hyundai has been pretty consistent in offering the Ioniq 5 at incredibly low prices. As Electrek points out, this lease price is a lower price than the lease price for the Nissan Versa, which is the cheapest car in America to buy.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD close up of front end with trees in the back.
Joel Patel / Digital Trends

Even the Ioniq 5 SEL was available at a very reasonable lease price. Hyundai was offering the vehicle for $229 per month for 24 months, with $3,499 due at the signing of the lease. The total payment when you factor in the initial payment comes to only $374.80 per month — and for some it may be worth it considering the fact that the SEL model has a longer range and some more premium features.

Should you lease?

Of course, to get these offers, you’ll have to be willing to lease the vehicle — and not everyone will be willing to do so.

However, leasing cars has become more popular over the past few years, and it does make sense. Electric vehicles are improving relatively quickly, and new models are being released on a regular basis. The average age of a car or light truck on the road in the U.S. is 12.6 years according to data from S&P Global Mobility, which is a record. But not everyone wants to keep a car for that long — instead wanting to trade-in for a new model every few years. That’s where leasing can come in handy — not to mention the fact that leasing usually makes for lower monthly payments.

However, there’s still something to be said for vehicle ownership. Ownership may mean higher monthly payments, but those monthly payments eventually end. When you lease car after car, payments go on forever. Not only that, but leases usually specify a number of miles that you’re allowed to drive — and if you go over that figure, you can end up spending a lot.

Not everyone should lease — but if you are interested in leasing an EV, the Ioniq 5 is easily worth it, considering the lease prices available for the vehicle right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
Move aside, Tesla. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the best electric sedan for the masses
The front view of a red Hyundai Ioniq 6.

EVs of all shapes and sizes are finally coming, but not in equal measure. While we now have a solid array of midsize crossovers (like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6), sedans and SUVs aren't quite there yet. Sure, we have expensive sedans and SUVs, like the Rivian R1S and the Lucid Air, but if you're looking for a car for your small family and don't want, or can't afford, to spend a ton of cash, your options are limited.

But that's changing -- and there's a new car that, at least right now, makes a serious case for itself. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the best electric sedan for the masses, and it goes right up against the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. With a base price of $41,600, the Ioniq 6 is right in the same league as the $40,240  Model 3 and $48,400 Polestar 2.
What else is even out there?
When it comes to lower-priced electric sedans, before now, there were really only two options: the Tesla Model 3 and the Polestar 2. Other sedans exist, but they're not accessible by the majority of drivers. I recently reviewed the Lucid Air Grand Touring and loved it -- but I'm not spending $138,000 on a car unless I win the lottery.

Read more
I’m glad the Hyundai Ioniq 6 isn’t just a smaller Ioniq 5
Rear three quarter view of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Finally, we're at a point where carmakers other than Tesla are moving on from their first generation of electric cars, and releasing their second and even third models. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and its sister the Kia EV6 both made headlines for being stellar alternatives to the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, thanks to their innovative designs and high-tech features. But with more models finally coming out, carmakers have a choice: Should they just build smaller and larger versions of the EVs they already have? Or, should they try to keep pushing the design envelope with each new model?

Hyundai has decidedly taken the latter approach. The Ioniq 5 didn't necessarily reinvent the wheel, but it certainly offered a fresh take on the midsize crossover, with retro-looking pixel lights, a scaled-back interior, and more. But with the Ioniq 6, the company has gone back to the drawing board. There are similarities, to be sure -- but the Ioniq 6 is far from just a smaller version of the Ioniq 5.
The design of the Ioniq 6
There are plenty of similarities between the design of the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5, but at first glance, they look totally different. The Ioniq 6 is much sleeker, and frankly, Porsche 911-inspired. Its sleek curved lines culminate in a bar-light spoiler along the back of the car, and its slanted headlight cutouts give it a classic look. Only small details, like the pixel light accents sprinkled throughout the car, hint at its shared heritage with the Ioniq 5.

Read more
The Mercedes-AMG EQE might be the best luxury EV right now
The Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan exhibits the same bulbous looks as every Mercedes EV.

The EV world is seriously heating up. Great EVs are getting cheaper, and cheap EVs are getting better -- and while we still have a long way before they're truly affordable for everyone, that reality seems to be at least in sight. But not everyone wants a great car at a reasonable price. Some simply want a luxurious driving experience and are willing to pay for it.

If that's you, I think I've found the car for you -- the Mercedes-AMG EQE.

Read more