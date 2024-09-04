Hyundai is giving the electric Ioniq 5 a wide range of updates for the 2025 model year. The crossover gains a more rugged-looking trim level called XRT, additional driving range, new standard and optional features, and access to Tesla’s network of Supercharger charging stations.

The big news is the launch of the XRT trim level, which is exclusively offered with dual-motor all-wheel-drive and the larger battery pack. It stands out from other Ioniq 5 variants with an array of off-road-inspired styling cues such as specific 18-inch wheels, black exterior trim, a redesigned front end, and H-Tex upholstery. Hyundai also lifted the suspension by about an inch to increase the approach and departure angles. It’s not a true, hardcore off-roader, but it should be capable of venturing a little further off the pavement than the regular Ioniq 5.

You’re not wide of the mark if you’re thinking the XRT sounds a lot like Hyundai’s answer to the upcoming Rivian R3.

Hyundai also made minor visual changes to the other Ioniq 5 variants. The list includes redesigned bumpers on both ends, a new-look rear spoiler, and more aerodynamic wheel designs. Inside, the South Korean brand redesigned the center console, added physical buttons for the heated front seats, and made heated rear seats standard on some trim levels. The wireless charging pad has been relocated as well.

There’s a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the next generation of Hyundai’s infotainment system, which is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It can also receive over-the-air software updates, and the brand will use this ability to remotely roll out new features.

The lineup still includes rear- and all-wheel-drive models, as well as a Standard Range and an Extended Range battery pack. However, the Standard pack’s capacity increases from 58 to 63 kilowatt hours while the Long Range goes from 77.4 to 84 kilowatt hours. The all-wheel-drive trims can drive for anywhere between 250 to 280 miles on a charge depending on the wheel and tire combination selected. If you’re after a rear-wheel-drive model, the SE, SEL, and Limited trims are now rated at 310 miles, while the SE Standard Range gets 240 miles.

Drivers will have more places to stop and charge, too. The 2025 Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai equipped with a charging port that’s compatible with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) technology, meaning owners will be able to use the 17,000-plus charging stations in the Supercharger network without needing an adapter. Every new or refreshed Hyundai EV will gain NACS compatibility in late 2024.

Built in Georgia, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will arrive on dealer lots across the nation in the fall of 2024. Manufacturing the model in the U.S. should make it eligible for a $3,750 tax credit, while leased Ioniq 5s continue to qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit.