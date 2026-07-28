Xiaomi spills SkyNomad EREV details ahead of July 30 debut and it rhymes with Kunlun

When Xiaomi entered the automotive industry, it did so with the all-electric SU7 sedan before expanding into SUVs with the YU7. Its next move is taking the company into one of China’s fastest-growing vehicle segments: extended-range electric SUVs (EREVs). Ahead of a technical presentation on July 30, Xiaomi has shared fresh details about its upcoming SkyNomad lineup via its Weibo channel, first spotted by CarNewsChina, revealing the new Kunlun range extender, fuel economy figures and testing progress.

At first glance, the SkyNomad N90’s upright silhouette, squared-off proportions and premium detailing inevitably draw comparisons with the Range Rover. But mechanically, Xiaomi appears to be targeting a very different group of rivals. The company is entering a market currently dominated by Chinese brands such as Li Auto and Huawei-backed Aito, both of which have built successful businesses around extended-range SUVs that combine electric driving with the convenience of a gasoline-powered range extender.

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That makes the SkyNomad less of a luxury off-roader and more of a direct competitor to the family-oriented premium SUVs reshaping China’s EV market.

The bet is big on range-extender tech, not just bigger batteries

Unlike the SU7 and YU7, which rely entirely on battery power, the SkyNomad uses Xiaomi’s newly developed Kunlun Range Extender. The system pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 112kW with electric motors, allowing the engine to generate electricity for the battery rather than directly powering the wheels. Xiaomi says the powertrain supports 92-, 95-, and 98-octane gasoline, while delivering a minimum WLTC fuel consumption figure of 5.7 L/100 km once the battery has been depleted.

That formula closely mirrors what has made Li Auto one of China’s fastest-growing automakers. Instead of forcing buyers to choose between a conventional petrol SUV and a fully electric vehicle, EREVs offer long electric-only driving for daily commuting while retaining the ability to cover long distances without relying entirely on charging infrastructure. Huawei-backed Aito has also adopted a similar strategy through its collaboration with Seres, helping establish EREVs as a mainstream alternative to battery-electric vehicles in China.

Additionally, the XPeng G7 EREV targets the same premium family SUV segment as Xiaomi’s upcoming SkyNomad, but it arrives with a more mature range-extender package. XPeng claims a class-leading 1,704km combined driving range, enabled by a 55.8kWh battery, a 1.5-litre range extender and an 800V architecture with 5C fast charging that can add around 314km of range in just 12 minutes.

In comparison, Xiaomi’s SkyNomad appears to prioritize larger SUV proportions, flexible seating layouts and long electric-only driving range, but the company has yet to reveal its total combined driving range or charging performance. While XPeng is setting benchmarks for EREV efficiency and range, Xiaomi is betting on premium packaging and its growing automotive ecosystem to challenge established players like Li Auto, Aito and now XPeng.

Having said that, Xiaomi’s approach differs from that of premium European SUVs such as the Range Rover, which continue to focus primarily on mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and conventional combustion powertrains rather than dedicated range-extender systems. While the SkyNomad may borrow visual cues associated with luxury SUVs, its engineering philosophy is firmly aligned with China’s rapidly evolving EV market.

The company has also revealed that the range extender and electric drive system will be backed by an eight-year or 160,000km warranty, with scheduled maintenance required only every three years or 30,000km after the initial service.

Xiaomi is targeting premium family buyers

Xiaomi also disclosed additional details about the SkyNomad N90 Max, which has reportedly completed more than 60,000km of road testing across multiple Chinese cities since January. The prototype features dual electric motors, a 76kWh battery pack, and a claimed WLTC electric-only range of 363km to 370km, depending on the configuration. Buyers will reportedly be able to choose between five-seat and 2+2+3 seven-seat layouts, placing the SUV squarely in the premium family segment currently occupied by Li Auto’s L-series models and Aito’s M-series lineup.

The smaller SkyNomad N70 Max will also be offered with single- and dual-motor configurations, alongside 52kWh and 76kWh battery options, with claimed electric driving ranges between 265km and 380km, depending on the variant.

The timing is notable for Xiaomi. The company delivered 34,738 vehicles in June, with the SU7 and YU7 together accounting for all of its current sales. Introducing the SkyNomad lineup gives Xiaomi a second major vehicle platform and opens the door to a segment where demand continues to outpace many traditional battery-electric SUVs.

The remaining pieces of the puzzle are still missing. Xiaomi has yet to announce pricing, final configurations, or delivery timelines. Those details are expected during the July 30 Kunlun Architecture event, where the company is expected to outline how the SkyNomad fits into its broader automotive roadmap.